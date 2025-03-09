Italy's Dolomites Boasts This Breathtaking Mountain Pass With Hairpin Roads And Unmatched Peak Views

The Dolomites are the Alpine mountain range that crowns Northern Italy. With 18 peaks that surpass 3000 meters in height, they're a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The mountain range is protected for its "exceptional natural beauty" and scientific and geographic significance, making it the perfect place for nature lovers.

There are three villages in the area; Ortisei is the largest, followed by Santa Cristina at the foot of the Sassolungo mountain, and Selva di Val Gardena, which is nestled high up on the slopes. All of them offer incredible views within an easy drive of Passo Gardena.

To make the most of Passo Gardena, consider staying a night or two in one of the villages of Val di Gardena. From here, you can find a virtually endless amount of trails to explore, ranging from easy, kid-friendly rambles to steep, challenging hikes. But be sure to research and check local conditions before heading out. "Getting up before sunrise amid the thundering Dolomites and witnessing its distinctive white rock respond to the first morning light by changing colours from pink to orange and purple, was a real dream come true moment for us," is how family travel blog Our Crossings describes hiking in Val di Gardena.