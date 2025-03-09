Italy's Dolomites Boasts This Breathtaking Mountain Pass With Hairpin Roads And Unmatched Peak Views
For decades, motorists have enjoyed traveling through Italy's majestic Dolomites. The Great Dolomite Road winds from Bolzano to Cortina d'Ampezzo, allowing travelers to pass immense limestone peaks and alpine valleys and experience stunning views at every bend. And tucked away just north of this highway is a detour worth taking. Passo Gardena, a mountain pass connecting Val Gardena and Val Badia, has become a favorite for hikers, mountain bikers, and, in the winter, skiers, who can leisurely ski from hut to hut in this part of the Italian Alps.
This magnificent drive is highlighted by snow-capped mountains in the winter and green valleys of pine in the summer. It's about 130 miles from Venice, a little more than 3 hours by car, but be ready for twisty country roads with only two lanes that cling to the mountainside. With some careful navigation, you can enjoy what the Wander Your Way travel blog describes as "one of the most beautiful drives in Italy."
Hiking the Dolomites around Passo Gardena
The Dolomites are the Alpine mountain range that crowns Northern Italy. With 18 peaks that surpass 3000 meters in height, they're a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The mountain range is protected for its "exceptional natural beauty" and scientific and geographic significance, making it the perfect place for nature lovers.
There are three villages in the area; Ortisei is the largest, followed by Santa Cristina at the foot of the Sassolungo mountain, and Selva di Val Gardena, which is nestled high up on the slopes. All of them offer incredible views within an easy drive of Passo Gardena.
To make the most of Passo Gardena, consider staying a night or two in one of the villages of Val di Gardena. From here, you can find a virtually endless amount of trails to explore, ranging from easy, kid-friendly rambles to steep, challenging hikes. But be sure to research and check local conditions before heading out. "Getting up before sunrise amid the thundering Dolomites and witnessing its distinctive white rock respond to the first morning light by changing colours from pink to orange and purple, was a real dream come true moment for us," is how family travel blog Our Crossings describes hiking in Val di Gardena.
Staying in a traditional cabin in Val di Gardena
Staying in a traditional baita or rifugi is the best way to experience the magic of the Dolomites. Shepherds and travelers would use these traditional wooden and rock houses as they crossed through the mountain pass, seeking refuge from bad weather. In addition to waking up to incredible mountain vistas, these lodgings often provide a chance to sample the traditional Ladin regional specialty dishes of the Dolomites along with Italian wines. Expect hearty mountain food such as cajinci, ravioli dumplings stuffed with cheese and spinach, and panicia, pearl barley simmered with smoked ham.
Baita Daniel is a classic log house by the Seceda ski area in Santa Cristina with gorgeous views across the valley. Across the way, on the Sassolungo slopes, Rifugio Friedrich August offers an incredible panoramic view from its terrace. It also raises a herd of shaggy Highland cattle and yaks, who can be seen grazing the surrounding alpine pastures.
Val di Gardena also makes a good base to explore the area. The magical Alpe di Siusi, the largest high-alpine meadow, can be found in this area, along with Castelrotto, also known as Kastelruth, a German-speaking town in Italy that charmed travel pro Rick Steves. The best part of your trip is that whether you're coming or going, you'll be awed by the incredible drive through the Passo Gardena.