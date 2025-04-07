New Zealand is a land of many charms. It's the home of Middle-earth, the fictional land where hobbits, elves, and an array of creatures all came together in pursuit of grand adventure. It also just so happens to be one of the most breathtakingly beautiful places in the world. From milky-blue gorges, coastal paradises with unmatched views, and epic hiking trails, it's a dream destination for nature seekers and fantasy lovers alike. And while the terrain is some of the most diverse in the world, the culture and gastronomy are honestly just as eclectic. For a meal you won't forget, consider booking a table at Amisfield Restaurant.

Without a doubt, most travelers flock to the island to bask in the incredible landscapes and embark on the ultimate Lord of the Rings experience, but the local food scene is really something special. Esteemed for using the freshest of ingredients and some pretty innovative culinary approaches to cooking, New Zealand gastronomy is more than memorable. Amisfield Restaurant, located in a rustic winery with sweeping views near Lake Hayes, just a 25-minute drive to Queenstown, is clearly cemented on the map of the greats. Voted among the best restaurants in the world by World's 50 Best, Amisfield Restaurant focuses on what's in season and what's nearby, infusing bold, rare flavors for a dining experience that will stay on your mind long after you finish your meal. Whether you're a fine dining aficionado who's always on the hunt to explore the best cuisine in every country or you simply want to experience New Zealand cuisine at its finest, Amisfield is a must-visit.