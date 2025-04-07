A New Zealand Restaurant Voted Among The Best In The World Serves Bold, Rare Bites And Rustic Charm
New Zealand is a land of many charms. It's the home of Middle-earth, the fictional land where hobbits, elves, and an array of creatures all came together in pursuit of grand adventure. It also just so happens to be one of the most breathtakingly beautiful places in the world. From milky-blue gorges, coastal paradises with unmatched views, and epic hiking trails, it's a dream destination for nature seekers and fantasy lovers alike. And while the terrain is some of the most diverse in the world, the culture and gastronomy are honestly just as eclectic. For a meal you won't forget, consider booking a table at Amisfield Restaurant.
Without a doubt, most travelers flock to the island to bask in the incredible landscapes and embark on the ultimate Lord of the Rings experience, but the local food scene is really something special. Esteemed for using the freshest of ingredients and some pretty innovative culinary approaches to cooking, New Zealand gastronomy is more than memorable. Amisfield Restaurant, located in a rustic winery with sweeping views near Lake Hayes, just a 25-minute drive to Queenstown, is clearly cemented on the map of the greats. Voted among the best restaurants in the world by World's 50 Best, Amisfield Restaurant focuses on what's in season and what's nearby, infusing bold, rare flavors for a dining experience that will stay on your mind long after you finish your meal. Whether you're a fine dining aficionado who's always on the hunt to explore the best cuisine in every country or you simply want to experience New Zealand cuisine at its finest, Amisfield is a must-visit.
Why New Zealand's Amisfield Restaurant is one of the best in the world
Since 1988, Amisfield has been shaped by the brilliant brain of New Zealand chef Vaughan Mabee. Considering that he worked in Copenhagen's Noma, arguably the most famous restaurant in the world, it should come as no surprise that his restaurant is just as artful and delectable as many of the greats. The restaurant sits on the 200-acre award-winning Cellar Door winery, beloved for its pinot noirs, which means that a pre-dinner tasting is most definitely on the menu.
But even though the surrounding landscape feels rustic with views of snowy mountains in the distance, and the menu is rather farm-to-table, where the restaurant really shines is in its avant-garde presentation. The entire dining experience can take up to four hours, as the menu is long and intricate. Expect dishes like antlers stuffed with deer meat; everything is a spectacle here. For a dining experience like this, a hefty price tag is a given. The average price per person runs around $180, with the tasting menu hovering closer to $300. But for a once-in-a-lifetime meal like this, it might just be worth it during your New Zealand vacation.
The restaurant is open year-round, with spring and summer offering the most pleasant weather for outdoor seating. For those on a culinary journey, consider adding a stop at Waiheke, New Zealand's "Island of Wine," to your itinerary. Whether you're visiting New Zealand for the landscapes, the LOTR lore, or the craziest dining experience of your life, one thing is for certain: Amisfield will linger with you long after your last bite.