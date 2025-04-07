'Dubrovnik's Little Sister' Is An Affordable Mediterranean Island With Unspoiled Views And Quiet Beaches

Throngs of tourists flock to Dubrovnik for its Old Town, 13th-century city walls, and the pristine waters of the Adriatic Sea. However, just a short ferry ride away is the smaller but equally breathtaking island of Korčula, which can rival the natural, cultural, and recreational offerings of Dubrovnik — at a much more affordable price. Affectionately called Dubrovnik's "little sister," Korčula is a destination that operates at a much gentler pace than its dynamic and more popular neighbors. Just like Cavtat, another underrated coastal Croatian town, Korčula is somewhat of a hidden gem for those looking to swap crowds for calm and charm.

The main draw of Korčula is its laid-back atmosphere, unspoiled views, numerous beaches, and secluded coves and bays that grace its 109-mile coastline. Its picturesque old town — walled, like Dubrovnik — dates back to the 16th century, offering visitors a charming dose of culture between scuba diving sessions or adventurous trail hikes. There is also an abundance of greenery in the form of oak and pine forests and acres of groves and vineyards that fuel Korčula's local oil and wine production.

Your dollar stretches further here as well. This warm-weather, budget-friendly island has everything from affordable hotels to luxury accommodations ranging from $50 to $141 a night — much cheaper than the 4- or 5-star hotels in Dubrovnik or Split that fetch $200-350 on average per night. This makes Korčula an affordably accessible getaway for solo, couple, or family travelers.