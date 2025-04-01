The Iconic Sundance Film Festival Is Moving To This Idyllic, Outdoorsy Colorado College Town
After four decades in Park City, Utah, the celebrated Sundance Film Festival has found a new home. The celebrated film event will be moving to Boulder, Colorado, starting in 2027, the Sundance Institute announced. Known for its progressive culture and vibrant arts scene, Boulder is often recognized as one of America's prettiest cities for art lovers. Its stunning location enveloped in the Rocky Mountains makes it a fitting new home for an event that has long thrived in scenic surroundings.
The move comes after years of discussion about the festival's growth. Even back in 2016, Sundance founder Robert Redford told the Associated Press that Park City and the festival were beginning "to choke each other." While Sundance hasn't explicitly outlined its reasons for the relocation, its expansion had been outgrowing its previous host city. The festival's contract with Park City was also nearing its end. By 2024, the organization was actively searching for a new location, narrowing its options down to three finalists: Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, and Boulder. Ultimately, Boulder won out for its blend of outdoor beauty, strong community, and rich culture. "Boulder is an art town, tech town, mountain town, and college town," said Amanda Kelso, the acting CEO of the Sundance Institute, in the official press release. "It is a place where the Festival can build and flourish."
Boulder's outdoor beauty and arts scene honor Sundance's roots
The move to Boulder not only begins a fresh chapter for Sundance but also offers an amazing new environment for the festival. Ebs Burnough, chair of the Sundance Institute, told The New York Times, "It's easy to get drawn into that amazing thing that Robert Redford really believed in, which was that commune between the artist and nature." Boulder's setting — surrounded by dramatic Flatirons rock formations and miles of hiking trails — offers a natural continuation of this philosophy. From the town's serene parks to the overlooks along Flagstaff Mountain, Boulder merges artistic inspiration with outdoor adventure in a way that complements Sundance's spirit.
For festivalgoers, Sundance's move means a shift in urban scenery, too. According to the press release, the festival will be centered around downtown Boulder, utilizing local venues and landmarks. The Pearl Street Mall, a bustling, brick-paved walkway that stretches across four car-free blocks, will be one of the festival's hubs. Known for its eclectic mix of restaurants and shops, it's also home to the majestic Boulder Theater, an art deco gem. Another site spotlighted by the Sundance Festival is the Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, a neo-Gothic concert venue that's part of the University of Colorado Boulder.
What the Sundance move to Boulder means for travelers
Beyond reshaping the festival, the move will have a major impact on local tourism. According to Sundance's 2024 impact report, the festival brought in nearly 73,000 attendees and contributed approximately $132 million to Utah's state GDP. In Boulder, Sundance has acknowledged, accommodations and infrastructure will need to expand, and the festival stated in a press release that it plans to collaborate with a Boulder host committee to ensure a smooth transition.
Meanwhile, Park City faces the loss of its most famous annual event, sparking reactions from locals and longtime fans. "I just gotta say, as a kid who grew up in Park City during the early 2000s, this is really sad for me," wrote Reddit user u/chemical_pope. However, for those who primarily visited Park City for the festival, Park City remains one of the country's prettiest mountain towns, with world-class skiing and a charming downtown.
If you plan to visit Sundance's new home in future seasons, the nearest major airport to Boulder is Denver International Airport, about a 40-minute drive from downtown. Notably, Denver International Airport is America's largest and one of the best for food options. The festival will continue to take place in winter, with Utah still hosting in 2026. While single-film tickets for the festival typically don't go on sale until shortly before its start date, it's a good idea to book lodging well in advance, before options fill up.