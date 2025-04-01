The Iconic Sundance Film Festival Is Moving To This Idyllic, Outdoorsy Colorado College Town

After four decades in Park City, Utah, the celebrated Sundance Film Festival has found a new home. The celebrated film event will be moving to Boulder, Colorado, starting in 2027, the Sundance Institute announced. Known for its progressive culture and vibrant arts scene, Boulder is often recognized as one of America's prettiest cities for art lovers. Its stunning location enveloped in the Rocky Mountains makes it a fitting new home for an event that has long thrived in scenic surroundings.

The move comes after years of discussion about the festival's growth. Even back in 2016, Sundance founder Robert Redford told the Associated Press that Park City and the festival were beginning "to choke each other." While Sundance hasn't explicitly outlined its reasons for the relocation, its expansion had been outgrowing its previous host city. The festival's contract with Park City was also nearing its end. By 2024, the organization was actively searching for a new location, narrowing its options down to three finalists: Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, and Boulder. Ultimately, Boulder won out for its blend of outdoor beauty, strong community, and rich culture. "Boulder is an art town, tech town, mountain town, and college town," said Amanda Kelso, the acting CEO of the Sundance Institute, in the official press release. "It is a place where the Festival can build and flourish."