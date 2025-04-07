The Pros And Cons Of A Rick Steves Tour, According To Past Participants

If you're a fan of Rick Steves, you probably dream of following in his footsteps and seeing genuine everyday life in European countries. While most agree that tours with a scheduled itinerary and included hotels and transportation are convenient, you have to sacrifice some of the freedom you may be used to on vacations, especially if you typically plan your own trips. Fortunately, Rick Steves tours walk a middle ground by scheduling activities and meals for part of the day, while still giving you free time to explore your destination on your own.

Many travelers note that this allows you to go at your own pace and check out spots that aren't on the itinerary. This can be especially useful if the pace feels overwhelming, since you can take afternoons off to relax and rest up for the next day. As one traveler named Theresa wrote on the Rick Steves' Europe travel forum, "I found that many times the free time available was perfect for parking it somewhere comfy with food, drink and at minimum human-scape view and simply absorb your international surroundings."

Of course, it is still a tour, and for some travelers, the lack of freedom can be irritating. Some travelers complained about navigating narrow streets with a group or feeling obligated to attend certain events or eat in certain places that they wouldn't have chosen but had technically already paid for. If you worry that could be you, and you want even more autonomy without losing out on the convenience of a Rick Steves tour, one of the company's "My Way" vacations may be a better fit, since they're significantly less structured and give you even more free time at your destination.