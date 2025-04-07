A Glistening Island In Portugal's Sunny Algarve Has Pristine Sugar-Sand Beaches Only Reachable By Boat

Ilha da Culatra is renowned for its fine-sand beaches surrounded by vegetation-filled dunes. Unsurprisingly, its crystal-clear waters have earned it Blue Flag certification. The accolade is awarded to marine places that have excelled in conservation, biodiversity, and water purity and have excellent accessibility and educational outreach programs. This makes the island perfect for water activities such as snorkeling and diving.

Adding to the unspoiled appeal, there are no roads, and no cars are allowed on the island. To explore it, you will have to rely on your own two feet. But don't worry — every part of the island is easily walkable regardless of whether you dock in Ilha da Culatra or Ilha do Farol. In fact, the best way to experience the island is by taking the scenic route flanking its coastline. While there are no roads leading to the main beaches, a long walkable wooden footpath makes the journey less sandy while you take in the mesmerizing sights around you. If you embark on the journey from Culatra to Farol on foot, you will be able to see the Ponte Culatra viewing point, the secluded Hangares beach, and the Cabo de Santa Maria lighthouse, one of two lighthouses on the westernmost point of the island.

But there's so much more than stunning beaches and green dotted dunes to this beautiful corner of Portugal. The wider Algarve region is a thriving cultural and culinary hub, with many islands famous for their fresh seafood dishes. To this day, many of the 1000 people who live permanently on Ilha da Culatra rely on fishing for their living, a centuries-old tradition in coastal Portugal that is a vital part of the economy to this day. In Culatra, you can see examples of old fishing ports. Fishermen bringing in their day's catches directly into small, family-run restaurants is not an uncommon sight.