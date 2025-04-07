A Glistening Island In Portugal's Sunny Algarve Has Pristine Sugar-Sand Beaches Only Reachable By Boat
The Algarve region is renowned for having some of the most breathtaking beaches in Portugal, thanks to a blend of glistening islands and unspoiled natural paradises. As many as 5.2 million people visit every year according to the Algarve Tourism Region (via The Portugal News), lured by hundreds of miles of sun-kissed stretches of white sand, secluded blue caves, and surfing opportunities in the less developed west coast for the more adventurous. While the mainland coast attracts lots of tourists during peak season, smaller islands provide a more secluded and wild respite and have all the charm of the mainland coast without the crowds.
The easternmost point of the Ria Formosa Natural Park, Ilha da Culatra, is a small paradise equipped with everything you need for an idyllic vacation. With more than 3 miles of sandy beaches and dozens of scenic viewpoints dotted around the island, you can immerse yourself in a postcard-perfect beach vacation. The two small villages of Ilha Culatra and Ilha Farol offer all the simple comforts you need, from ATMs and small, family-run shops to a handful of restaurants serving fresh seafood daily.
Ilha da Culatra is only reachable by boat
The glistening island of Culatra is only a few miles off the mainland coast of Portugal, in the area Rick Steves notes as the "Land's End of Europe." Ilha da Culatra is reachable only by boat, from either Faro — the main city in the Algarve, 6 miles away — or Olhão, a smaller center known for being the largest fishing port on the coast, only 3 miles away. The boat trip lasts about 30 minutes, and it's recommended you book in advance to avoid queues at the ticket office, especially during peak season.
The boat ride itself is a treat for wildlife lovers. You can spot marine fauna, with bottlenose dolphins and orcas visible from the shoreline, as well as plenty of birds including flamingos, herons, egrets, spotted redshanks, and curlews. While Atlantic waters are sometimes choppy, the enclosed environment of the Ria Formosa guarantees to make this short ride a pleasant one.
Ilha da Culatra's exclusive boat access makes it a quieter alternative to the Algarve coast. Whereas you can reach two of its three main points, Ilha Culatra and Ilha Farol, directly by boat, the more secluded Hangares is only reachable on foot. Just 3.7 miles long and about 330 feet to under a mile wide, Ilha da Culatra is perfect if you want to find your own personal beach. One thing is sure: Once you hop off the boat and head towards the glistening dunes, you can soak in the sunshine and walk for miles without seeing a single soul.
Ilha da Culatra's mesmerizing beaches
Ilha da Culatra is renowned for its fine-sand beaches surrounded by vegetation-filled dunes. Unsurprisingly, its crystal-clear waters have earned it Blue Flag certification. The accolade is awarded to marine places that have excelled in conservation, biodiversity, and water purity and have excellent accessibility and educational outreach programs. This makes the island perfect for water activities such as snorkeling and diving.
Adding to the unspoiled appeal, there are no roads, and no cars are allowed on the island. To explore it, you will have to rely on your own two feet. But don't worry — every part of the island is easily walkable regardless of whether you dock in Ilha da Culatra or Ilha do Farol. In fact, the best way to experience the island is by taking the scenic route flanking its coastline. While there are no roads leading to the main beaches, a long walkable wooden footpath makes the journey less sandy while you take in the mesmerizing sights around you. If you embark on the journey from Culatra to Farol on foot, you will be able to see the Ponte Culatra viewing point, the secluded Hangares beach, and the Cabo de Santa Maria lighthouse, one of two lighthouses on the westernmost point of the island.
But there's so much more than stunning beaches and green dotted dunes to this beautiful corner of Portugal. The wider Algarve region is a thriving cultural and culinary hub, with many islands famous for their fresh seafood dishes. To this day, many of the 1000 people who live permanently on Ilha da Culatra rely on fishing for their living, a centuries-old tradition in coastal Portugal that is a vital part of the economy to this day. In Culatra, you can see examples of old fishing ports. Fishermen bringing in their day's catches directly into small, family-run restaurants is not an uncommon sight.