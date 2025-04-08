Avoid New Orleans' Bourbon Street Crowds At This Underrated Spot With An Authentic, Less Touristy Vibe

When it comes to iconic locales in the United States, Bourbon Street in New Orleans is about as big as it gets. As almost everyone knows, Louisiana's most famed street is a vibrant adult playground of music, booze, debauchery, and massive crowds. But what if you want an authentic NOLA experience without wading through a sea of tourists? Well, then you'd want to head about a mile northeast to Frenchmen Street.

While Bourbon Street gets all the attention and the action, Frenchmen Street has quietly become the go-to option for locals and tourists who want a little more elbow room, along with restaurants and bars that don't cater exclusively to the Mardi Gras crowd.

But while Frenchmen Street is much less overwhelming than its more famous counterpart, that doesn't mean it's lacking in food, booze, and entertainment. In fact, depending on what you're looking for in New Orleans, Frenchmen may be the best avenue in town to get your Big Easy fix. So, let's take a walking tour and discover the hidden gems along Frenchmen Street.