Avoid New Orleans' Bourbon Street Crowds At This Underrated Spot With An Authentic, Less Touristy Vibe
When it comes to iconic locales in the United States, Bourbon Street in New Orleans is about as big as it gets. As almost everyone knows, Louisiana's most famed street is a vibrant adult playground of music, booze, debauchery, and massive crowds. But what if you want an authentic NOLA experience without wading through a sea of tourists? Well, then you'd want to head about a mile northeast to Frenchmen Street.
While Bourbon Street gets all the attention and the action, Frenchmen Street has quietly become the go-to option for locals and tourists who want a little more elbow room, along with restaurants and bars that don't cater exclusively to the Mardi Gras crowd.
But while Frenchmen Street is much less overwhelming than its more famous counterpart, that doesn't mean it's lacking in food, booze, and entertainment. In fact, depending on what you're looking for in New Orleans, Frenchmen may be the best avenue in town to get your Big Easy fix. So, let's take a walking tour and discover the hidden gems along Frenchmen Street.
What to expect when strolling down Frenchmen Street
Technically, as a street, Frenchmen extends through much of New Orleans, spanning miles from its southern point at Esplanade Ave. to its northern terminus at Filmore Ave. However, when we're talking about walking down "Frenchmen Street," we really mean the stretch between Royal and Esplanade, which is just about two whole blocks. But despite the relatively diminutive size, there's a lot to do, eat, and drink within those two blocks.
Live music is really the big draw of Frenchmen Street, as most of the bars and restaurants feature bands and singers pretty much every night of the week. Starting at Royal Street, you can check out signature cocktails and live entertainment at the Royal Frenchmen Hotel and Bar. Moving down the street, there's Snug Harbor, which has a jazz stage and some of the best NOLA dishes in the area. Further down, there's the Spotted Cat Music Club, DBA Music Venue, Cafe Negril, Favela Chic, and the Blue Nile, just to name a few. Even smaller bars like 30°/-90° have live bands to enjoy while you're sipping on your favorite drink.
As you walk down the street, the music is impossible to ignore as it pours out of each venue's front door like a siren's call, beckoning you to come in and enjoy a song or two. However, if you need to give your ears a break, there are non-music restaurants like Adolfo's Italian, Dat Dog gourmet hot dogs, Willie's Chicken Shack (a French Quarter mainstay), and one of the only bars without a band, 13 on Frenchmen.
Planning your New Orleans vacation around Frenchmen Street
Once you're in New Orleans, you'll probably spend most of your time in the French Quarter. If you happen to find yourself at the beginning of Bourbon Street (where it meets Canal), you can walk straight down until you reach Esplanade, then turn right and hook a left on Royal. This option allows you to visit one of New Orleans' most iconic historic landmarks, the Old Absinthe House. Alternatively, you can head down Canal to Royal St. and walk all the way to Frenchmen. If you take this route, be sure to grab a drink at New Orleans' only revolving bar, the Carousel Bar at Hotel Monteleone.
When it comes to hotels, there's no shortage of unique and historic options both on and near Frenchmen Street. We've already mentioned the Royal Frenchmen Hotel, but if you go down to Esplanade, you can stay at The Frenchmen New Orleans by Kasa, Roami at the Esplanade, or the Hotel de la Monnaie, which almost overlooks the river. If you want something a bit more vibrant, you can stay at the Jean Lafitte House or the Lanaux Mansion, which are just a couple of blocks away.
By night, you'll want to wander in and out of music halls and cocktail bars. However, during the day, you can explore other NOLA highlights like the New Orleans Jazz Museum (across Esplanade), the French Market, the French Quarter River Walk, or the area surrounding Jackson Square. Overall, Frenchmen Street gives you easy access to everything while maintaining a laid-back vibe.