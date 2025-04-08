One Of America's Best Tex-Mex Restaurants Is A Historic, Beloved Houston Gem That Popularized Fajitas

Houston, Texas, is quite the foodie paradise. For example, its oldest restaurant is a Gulf Coast seafood gem. But another local favorite is Ninfa's On Navigation just a few minutes from downtown Houston, which has long been recognized for its amazing Tex-Mex cuisine, and for good reason. The restaurant is most known for popularizing fajitas (more on that later), but it also serves up a wide variety of classic and modern dishes. The joint's impressive menu includes such items as chile con queso, tostadas, enchiladas, tacos, and even an "award-winning" fajita burger, all prepared with high-quality ingredients. Ninfa's also makes exquisite desserts — like Kahlúa flan and Mexican chocolate cake — and equally delicious cocktails, including unique margaritas you won't find at a typical Mexican restaurant.

Ninfa's food has become so beloved over the years that it frequently appears on Houston tourist and restaurant guides, and has even garnered considerable attention outside of Houston. In fact, readers of Southern Living magazine voted for Ninfa's as the best restaurant in Texas in 2017. Its food is so iconic that another location was opened in 2019 in Uptown Houston. While the decor and atmosphere are more modern than the original Navigation Blvd.'s spot, its menu is still based on the culinary magic of its predecessor.