Montenegro's Lively Coastal Town Comes Alive With Festivals, Buzzing Nightlife, And Sun-Kissed Beaches

As one of the Mediterranean's most underrated, breathtaking countries, Montenegro offers a coastal escape that rivals its more famous neighbors. And for those looking to stay right on the seaside, Budva is an Adriatic gem and one of the oldest settlements in the region, dating back over 2,500 years. The enchanting Old Town (Stari Grad) at its heart is a medieval walled city where narrow stone alleys weave between Venetian-style buildings. Overlooking the sparkling Adriatic, Budva is a mix of history and modern energy, where centuries-old churches stand beside lively squares filled with street performers, cafes, and nightclubs.

Budva sits along Montenegro's southwestern coastline, just under a 40-minute drive from Tivat Airport, the nearest major airport. Travelers coming from Croatia's Dalmatian coast can take advantage of a ferry route, instated in 2024, that connects Budva with Dubrovnik, the Croatian home to the awe-inspiring Betina Cave Beach. This ferry makes it easier than ever to explore the stunning Adriatic coastline in one trip.

Within Budva itself, you'll find historic landmarks like the Citadela Fortress, with its perched views of the town and sea, and St. John's Church, known for its 15th-century architecture. Walking along the medieval city walls, visitors can take in beautiful seaside lookouts before heading back into town to explore the many beachside cafes and open-air festivals. As travel blogger Adventurous Kate put it, "Budva is THE premier beach destination of Montenegro — and a hotspot of the Balkans."