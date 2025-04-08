If You Fancy A Permanent Vacation, Ireland Will Pay You To Move To These Remote, Lush Emerald Islands

Ever mulled over the idea of swapping the hectic pace of the city for the quiet peacefulness of a remote Irish island? Your dream could turn into reality as long as you're willing to roll up your sleeves and renovate an abandoned property in any of Ireland's remote islands. It's a tempting offer, especially for a place that ranks among the best European countries to visit in 2025. The cherry on top of the cake: The Irish government will hand you anywhere between €50,000 and €84,000 to do so in your choice of any of the program's 23 qualifying offshore islands.

In 2022, the Irish government launched the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant as an incentive to drive up the population and revitalize neglected properties across the Irish islands and consequently ensure growth and continuity in terms of community, infrastructure, and cultural heritage. The scheme is fairly straightforward: Reviving vacant mainland properties into functional and habitable homes can fetch a €50,000 to €70,000 grant, while island properties considered uninhabitable due to extreme structural damage can claim up to €84,000. If you're up for this adventure but aren't Irish, you'll be pleased to know that purchasing property and, in consequence, applying for the grant are possible for non-Irish citizens as well. But don't expect a fast track to citizenship — the standard immigration rules of residency in Ireland will still apply accordingly.