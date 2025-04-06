Escape The Crowds In Seward At A Secret Coastal Spot With Spectacular Mountains And Serene Alaskan Charm

Seward is a well-known port town on the Kenai Peninsula at the head of Resurrection Bay. It's a spectacular place, surrounded by stunning mountain scenery and dramatic seascapes, a hub for activities like hiking, kayaking, and wildlife spotting. It's often called the gateway to the icy wonderland of Kenai Fjords National Park and is one of Alaska's most-visited towns. But, to beat the crowds, you necessarily don't have to travel to the remote Gates of the Arctic National Park. If you're looking to get lost in the wilderness for a slice of genuine Alaskan life, the tiny area known as Lowell Point is for you.

From Seward, Lowell Point is only seven minutes of driving farther down the road. But it's one of those extraordinary journeys you could only have in the 49th state: Resurrection Bay on one side of the car and the towering mountains of the Kanai Peninsula on the other. At the end of the road is a quiet community of homes, a campground, and a whole lot of Alaskan wilderness.

Visitors to Lowell Point will undoubtedly spend some time in Seward, but not everyone who visits Seward will ever know Lowell Point even exists. Several popular forest, mountain, and beach hikes start in the area. But mostly, it's a collection of quiet streets and breathtaking views unavailable anywhere else, a place where the must-do activity is simply to sit on the patio with a cup of coffee and watch for whales swimming up the bay and the mist flowing down the mountains.