Escape The Crowds In Seward At A Secret Coastal Spot With Spectacular Mountains And Serene Alaskan Charm
Seward is a well-known port town on the Kenai Peninsula at the head of Resurrection Bay. It's a spectacular place, surrounded by stunning mountain scenery and dramatic seascapes, a hub for activities like hiking, kayaking, and wildlife spotting. It's often called the gateway to the icy wonderland of Kenai Fjords National Park and is one of Alaska's most-visited towns. But, to beat the crowds, you necessarily don't have to travel to the remote Gates of the Arctic National Park. If you're looking to get lost in the wilderness for a slice of genuine Alaskan life, the tiny area known as Lowell Point is for you.
From Seward, Lowell Point is only seven minutes of driving farther down the road. But it's one of those extraordinary journeys you could only have in the 49th state: Resurrection Bay on one side of the car and the towering mountains of the Kanai Peninsula on the other. At the end of the road is a quiet community of homes, a campground, and a whole lot of Alaskan wilderness.
Visitors to Lowell Point will undoubtedly spend some time in Seward, but not everyone who visits Seward will ever know Lowell Point even exists. Several popular forest, mountain, and beach hikes start in the area. But mostly, it's a collection of quiet streets and breathtaking views unavailable anywhere else, a place where the must-do activity is simply to sit on the patio with a cup of coffee and watch for whales swimming up the bay and the mist flowing down the mountains.
Lowell Point, peace and quiet on the Kenai Peninsula
Lowell Point has no Main Street or tourist shops; there aren't even any coffee stops or restaurants. If you want to get supplies or go out for dinner, you'll have to trek the 3 miles back to Seward. It might not be a dealbreaker for some travelers, but it's important to realize that you won't be able to just pop out for a coffee and sandwich when the whim strikes.
While Seward is a hub for things to do in the area, Lowell Point is a small village escape where you can relax and savor the taste of being in Alaska. The town's most prominent feature is the Lowell Point State Recreation Site, which includes 19.4 acres of rainforest, a beach, and an intertidal zone. There are several popular trailheads on the site. The 1.7-mile-long Tonsina Point leads south through the forest and along the coast to a spot where you can watch salmon spawn in the summer. A 7.3-mile-long trail leads into Caines Head Recreation Site, home to historic Fort McGilvray, an abandoned gun emplacement built during World War II to protect Seward from Japanese invasion. There is a $5 per day fee for vehicles entering the recreation site. Portions of the beach trails are only accessible around low tide, so time your outings here very carefully.
Tucked right on the coast of Resurrection Bay, the cabins in Lowell Point feel removed from any hustle and bustle you might find in the more touristy Seward. Wildlife abounds, from otters, seals, sea lions, and whales in the bay to eagles, puffins, and other birds soaring overhead. Even in winter, the scenery and the environment here are spectacular, with the towering mountains all around and Kanai Fjords National Park right around the corner.
The adventure in getting to Lowell Point, Alaska
Lowell Point is lucky in that no expensive plane or boat trip is necessary; it's got all the peace and quiet but is still accessible by car or RV. The only way in and out of Lowell Point is the narrow, sometimes pot-hole-filled road that leads south from Seward. But it's a memorable drive, winding slowly along the coast. If you're arriving by air, you'll fly into Anchorage, two and a half hours north by car. A popular train line, the Coastal Classic, also connects Seward to Anchorage.
Despite being a bit out of town, many travel sites like Tripadvisor treat Lowell Point as part of Seward. Check precisely where your accommodation is before booking and figure out what's nearby. Lowell Point has several rental cabins and homes, with options on Airbnb ranging from RVs and tree houses for under $200 a night to an entire beach-view cabin for just over $400. Millers Landing RV Park has two separate campgrounds, including cabins and campsites, right on the beachfront.
Lowell Point is most popular during summer. Still, the climate here is more moderate than you might expect, thanks to the area's proximity to the water. Winters may be dark but still provide plenty of peace, with average lows only getting into the 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit range. Just like when planning the best time to go on an Alaskan cruise, picking times to travel when school is still in session, such as spring and fall, offers plenty of wildlife spotting, fewer crowds, and options for outdoor activities without turning into an Arctic expedition.