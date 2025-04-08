Central America's Latest Long Trail Is An Epic Sea-To-Sea Trek Through Coffee Plantations And Cloud Forests

Ever feel like you need to go on a long walk to clear your mind? How about a really long walk from the Caribbean Sea to the Pacific Coast? Travelers are doing just that on the 174-mile country-crossing trail known as the El Camino de Costa Rica. Inspired by the original historic Camino de Santiago hike in Spain, which has a nearly thousand-year-old history, El Camino de Costa Rica is much newer, inaugurated as recently as 2018, built with the purpose of promoting sustainable tourism.

The ambitious sea-to-sea journey takes travelers at least two weeks to complete as they trek through dreamy cloud forests, visit coffee plantations, stop to swim in wild waterfalls, and camp in small communities along the way, covering between three to 12 miles per day. While Costa Rica is home to many gorgeous national parks, this route takes you through Barbilla National Park, which also protects indigenous territory, and ends in Quepos near the small but mighty Manuel Antonio National Park.

As one of the longest trails in Central America, El Camino de Costa Rica offers an adventure of epic proportions for a thorough experience that lets you experience an authentic picture of Costa Rican culture and biodiversity. Here's everything you need to know if you're considering taking your first steps on the Central American Camino.