Why Do People Put Locks On Bridges? (And Why You Shouldn't)

One of the main appeals of traveling is to experience new cities, new cultures, and new worlds. Whether you're going to another state or another country, the primary goal of travel is to expand your horizons and see what else the world has to offer. Typically, most travelers and tourists try to take a piece of their destination with them, either in the form of photos or souvenirs. However, there's one trend where people are leaving something behind instead: padlocks.

If you go to any major city these days and walk across a bridge, chances are you'll see at least a handful of padlocks attached at various points. You may have even wondered why the locks were there and what purpose they served.

Well, the story is pretty romantic when you understand the meaning behind these "love locks," but the reality is actually much less so. In fact, it's gotten to the point where the city in which this tradition originated is fighting back against the practice. So, let's put on our detective hats and uncover the mystery of why people put locks on bridges (and why you shouldn't).