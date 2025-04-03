Cambodia's Largest City Is An Affordable, Tourist-Friendly Haven Full Of Art, Temples, And Upscale Dining

Begin your Phnom Penh journey exploring iconic landmarks, starting at Wat Phnom, the city's tallest temple. Said to be built in the 14th century, it offers a peaceful retreat from the hectic streets and is the present-day home of Cambodia's monarchy. Here, you'll find stupas, a grand staircase, and landscaped gardens. You can easily spend a few hours at the temple admiring the lush courtyards, Buddha statues, and the Silver Pagoda, named for its silver floor tiles. The entrance fee is around $10 at the time of this writing, and you can pay an additional $10 per hour for a guided tour, which will provide deeper insight into the history of the royal complex. To enter most historical sites in Cambodia, you must follow the same unspoken etiquette rules when visiting a Buddhist temple. Modest dress is also required to enter the Royal Palace, with the knees and shoulders covered.

To truly understand the resilience of the Cambodian people, a visit to the Killing Field and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum and the Choeung Ek Genocidal Centre is essential to learn about the country's modern history. These sobering memorial sites shed light on the atrocities committed during the Khmer Rouge era. To fully grasp the historical significance, it's a good idea to grab an audio guide or book a tour with a local expert who can share additional context.

If you want a break from the city's historical sites, take a relaxing sunset cruise along the Mekong River. Prices start at around $10 USD per person for a unique way to see the city while enjoying a refreshing drink. Some cruises offer packages for an additional fee, with live traditional Khmer music and an all-you-can-eat barbecue, making it a great way to unwind after a day of sightseeing.