Cambodia's Largest City Is An Affordable, Tourist-Friendly Haven Full Of Art, Temples, And Upscale Dining
As the largest city in Cambodia, known as one of the most tourist-friendly countries in the world, Phnom Penh offers an affordable and enriching experience for travelers of all budgets. According to a study by price comparison site HelloSafe, visitors can explore Phnom Penh for as little as $54 per day, including the cost of accommodation, meals, and local transportation. Plus, Cambodia is also among the popular tourist destinations that accept the U.S. dollar alongside local currency, so no currency exchange is necessary.
Phnom Penh is the capital of Cambodia and, as such, its bustling streets are alive with the hum of motorbikes and tuk-tuks (three-wheel taxis) as well as the aroma of sizzling street food. From the grandeur of the Royal Palace to the art galleries nestled within its hidden alleys, the city is brimming with culture, history, and a fast-growing culinary scene. Despite its painful past, Phnom Penh is a place of resilience and renewal, where visitors can enjoy the city's temples, vibrant nightlife, and an emerging contemporary art scene. To get here, most international travelers arrive via Bangkok, the region's main transport hub, with direct flights connecting the two cities multiple times a day and taking a little over an hour.
Explore Phnom Penh's landmarks, temples, and historical sites
Begin your Phnom Penh journey exploring iconic landmarks, starting at Wat Phnom, the city's tallest temple. Said to be built in the 14th century, it offers a peaceful retreat from the hectic streets and is the present-day home of Cambodia's monarchy. Here, you'll find stupas, a grand staircase, and landscaped gardens. You can easily spend a few hours at the temple admiring the lush courtyards, Buddha statues, and the Silver Pagoda, named for its silver floor tiles. The entrance fee is around $10 at the time of this writing, and you can pay an additional $10 per hour for a guided tour, which will provide deeper insight into the history of the royal complex. To enter most historical sites in Cambodia, you must follow the same unspoken etiquette rules when visiting a Buddhist temple. Modest dress is also required to enter the Royal Palace, with the knees and shoulders covered.
To truly understand the resilience of the Cambodian people, a visit to the Killing Field and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum and the Choeung Ek Genocidal Centre is essential to learn about the country's modern history. These sobering memorial sites shed light on the atrocities committed during the Khmer Rouge era. To fully grasp the historical significance, it's a good idea to grab an audio guide or book a tour with a local expert who can share additional context.
If you want a break from the city's historical sites, take a relaxing sunset cruise along the Mekong River. Prices start at around $10 USD per person for a unique way to see the city while enjoying a refreshing drink. Some cruises offer packages for an additional fee, with live traditional Khmer music and an all-you-can-eat barbecue, making it a great way to unwind after a day of sightseeing.
Indulge in Phnom Penh's upscale Khmer dining and nightlife
While street food is a staple and found on nearly every corner, Phnom Penh's upscale dining scene is just as impressive. Cambodian cuisine is known for its unique flavors and ingredients, including insects used as snacks or in dishes and prahok, a fermented fish paste. Cambodian dishes often combine sweet, sour, salty, and bitter elements, creating a complex, but balanced taste profile.
For an elevated take on traditional Khmer flavors, head to Sombok, a fine-dining restaurant run entirely by women that showcases locally sourced ingredients and traditional dishes. A standout dish is amok, a fish curry steamed in banana leaves, served with aromatic coconut and lemongrass flavors. For a deep dive in Cambodian cuisine, try the lunch or dinner set menus, which include three courses. After dinner, explore Phnom Penh's buzzing nightlife. Bassac Lane is a trendy alleyway filled with craft cocktail bars and nightclubs, offering reasonably priced bottled beers. For a rowdier, more lively atmosphere, the Riverside area is packed with bars and pubs where you can enjoy a cheap draft beer.
On the weekends, catch a traditional shadow art performance from the Sovanna Phum Art Association, which celebrates Cambodian storytelling through intricate puppetry, mesmerizing shadow play, and music. If you're into the arts, check out Meta House and Sra'Art, Phnom Penh's leading contemporary art galleries. Once nearly destroyed by the Khmer Rouge, Cambodia's arts are experiencing a revival, with these galleries showcasing the nation's emerging talents.