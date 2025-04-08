One Of The World's Most Scenic Concert Venues Is A Washington Amphitheater Rivaling Colorado's Red Rocks

Amphitheaters have long graced the entertainment scenes of societies, at least as far back as Rome's Colosseum. There's something magical about sitting in the open air at an amphitheater, with the natural acoustics amplifying every note of an amazing performer and pulsating through each member of the audience. Seeing a concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington is exceptionally magical, in part because acoustics are taken so seriously there. A set of fine-tuned technological methods, including sound mapping and sonic delay, ensures that the music seamlessly reaches even the farthest audience member. The wide open space also helps things, creating an echo-free area where the music can travel freely and clearly.

The Gorge Amphitheatre is kind of in the middle of nowhere, with the closest major city being Seattle at over two hours away. It is also over four hours away from Portland, the city that famously has some of the best coffee in America. But the out-of-the-way locale only adds to the electric atmosphere. Placed along the Columbia River, home to America's oldest scenic route and unbelievable water views, the setting rivals that of the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Artists like Ray Charles, Smokey Robinson, and Dave Matthews Band have performed at the venue, and each summer the theater continues to come alive with one epic performance after the next. It's no wonder that the Gorge Amphitheatre was given an award for being one of the best outdoor concert venues in the world.