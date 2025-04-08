One Of The World's Most Scenic Concert Venues Is A Washington Amphitheater Rivaling Colorado's Red Rocks
Amphitheaters have long graced the entertainment scenes of societies, at least as far back as Rome's Colosseum. There's something magical about sitting in the open air at an amphitheater, with the natural acoustics amplifying every note of an amazing performer and pulsating through each member of the audience. Seeing a concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington is exceptionally magical, in part because acoustics are taken so seriously there. A set of fine-tuned technological methods, including sound mapping and sonic delay, ensures that the music seamlessly reaches even the farthest audience member. The wide open space also helps things, creating an echo-free area where the music can travel freely and clearly.
The Gorge Amphitheatre is kind of in the middle of nowhere, with the closest major city being Seattle at over two hours away. It is also over four hours away from Portland, the city that famously has some of the best coffee in America. But the out-of-the-way locale only adds to the electric atmosphere. Placed along the Columbia River, home to America's oldest scenic route and unbelievable water views, the setting rivals that of the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Artists like Ray Charles, Smokey Robinson, and Dave Matthews Band have performed at the venue, and each summer the theater continues to come alive with one epic performance after the next. It's no wonder that the Gorge Amphitheatre was given an award for being one of the best outdoor concert venues in the world.
Plan your visit to the Gorge Amphitheatre
There are a variety of hotels and vacation rentals near the amphitheater, but why not keep the exciting outdoor vibes going, and camp on the grounds near the gorge? You can camp in a tent, RV, or upgrade to glamping. Access to the campground typically becomes available at 3 p.m. the day before the show. Ticket prices differ widely ranging from $106 per person for tent-only camping, to upwards of $1,500 per night for a glamping suite. Showers, restrooms, and handwashing stations are nearby, along with proximity to food trucks and other refreshment stations. As an alternative, Wildhorse Campground, mere minutes from the venue, provides shuttle service there and back, and is also an excellent choice that can be cheaper depending on the show.
Seating options closer to the stage that offer clear lines of sight typically cost around $200 to $300 (or more depending on who is playing). If you want a real festival-style experience — opt for general admission seating on the lawn, where a sea of fellow spectators dance, clap and sing along to their favorite musicians. It's better to rent a lawn chair from the venue instead of bringing your own as well, as they are more well-suited for the slanted terrain. Long lines may test your patience, but overall, the show will be worth it. Up to 27,500 people fit in the space, and with many one-night-only or multi-day concerts during the summer, there are many chances to go and have the time of your life.
Things to know before you go to The Gorge Amphitheatre
All that being said, there are a few things you should know before booking your tickets and heading out to the Gorge Amphitheatre. Firstly, parking at The Gorge typically opens four hours before showtime, and is included in the ticket price. You'll want to head toward the venue as early as possible to avoid heavy traffic, and especially to get a good spot if you're sitting on the lawn. Alcohol or other sealed beverages are prohibited, unless it's water. Flash photography and video equipment aren't allowed either, nor are laser pointers. Security inspects bags upon entry, which could add to wait times.
Despite security it is important to stay vigilant and keep your belongings close. Food trucks are parked at the venue and serve up delicious dishes like hand-dipped corn dogs, and chicken tenders. There are also other unique non-food vendors selling T-shirts and other concert items. If you aren't sure about the price tag of attending a concert at The Gorge, you should know that the venue also does ticket giveaways on social media – so follow them on Facebook or Instagram and make sure to look out for their next monthly giveaway. If you have more time after your trip, consider visiting the nearby Gingko Petrified Forest State Park with trees so old they are considered living fossils.