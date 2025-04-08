'Lake Superior's Hometown' Is An Appealing Waterfront City With Outstanding Outdoor Adventures

The Midwest is overflowing with many wonderful, underrated destinations. Whether it's a charming riverside college city or an eclectic spot known as "Arts Town, USA," you don't have to look far to find another hidden gem. That's especially true of Ashland — a waterfront city nestled along the shores of Lake Superior and Chequamegon Bay. Known as "Lake Superior's hometown," the welcoming community is a hotbed for outdoor adventures. Not only are you close to an epic trail that carves right along Chequamegon Bay, but you're also a stone's throw from the rugged beauty of Big Bay State Park and Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Prefer to kick back and relax? Unwind at Maslowski Beach while enjoying a sip of water from the nearby artesian well.

Ashland is tucked away in a sparsely populated section of Wisconsin, with forests, farmland, and small communities dotting the landscape. Bibon Swamp State Natural Area, St. Peter's Dome National Natural Area, and Copper Falls State Park surround Ashland and its neighbors, giving you plenty of ways to get out and enjoy nature. But this also means getting here can be problematic, as it's quite remote. You can see if the Duluth International Airport or Central Wisconsin Airport connects with your home airport, but you may have to opt for the larger airport in Minneapolis, over three hours away. It's worth the travel time, however, as Ashland and northern Wisconsin are extremely underrated destinations, offering untamed wilderness, a charming downtown, and a chance to enjoy a bit of solitude while reconnecting with nature.