'Lake Superior's Hometown' Is An Appealing Waterfront City With Outstanding Outdoor Adventures
The Midwest is overflowing with many wonderful, underrated destinations. Whether it's a charming riverside college city or an eclectic spot known as "Arts Town, USA," you don't have to look far to find another hidden gem. That's especially true of Ashland — a waterfront city nestled along the shores of Lake Superior and Chequamegon Bay. Known as "Lake Superior's hometown," the welcoming community is a hotbed for outdoor adventures. Not only are you close to an epic trail that carves right along Chequamegon Bay, but you're also a stone's throw from the rugged beauty of Big Bay State Park and Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Prefer to kick back and relax? Unwind at Maslowski Beach while enjoying a sip of water from the nearby artesian well.
Ashland is tucked away in a sparsely populated section of Wisconsin, with forests, farmland, and small communities dotting the landscape. Bibon Swamp State Natural Area, St. Peter's Dome National Natural Area, and Copper Falls State Park surround Ashland and its neighbors, giving you plenty of ways to get out and enjoy nature. But this also means getting here can be problematic, as it's quite remote. You can see if the Duluth International Airport or Central Wisconsin Airport connects with your home airport, but you may have to opt for the larger airport in Minneapolis, over three hours away. It's worth the travel time, however, as Ashland and northern Wisconsin are extremely underrated destinations, offering untamed wilderness, a charming downtown, and a chance to enjoy a bit of solitude while reconnecting with nature.
Hiking, kayaking, and boating in Ashland
The amount of hiking and camping available just a short drive from Ashland is astonishing. Simply jump on any road leading out of town, and you'll stumble upon a designated natural area or state park. However, folks looking for something closer to town will love the Ashland Waterfront Trail. The out-and-back trail totals just over 8 miles, giving you a chance to meander along the edge of town while soaking in expansive views of the bay. Along with several areas offering beach access, you'll walk by rolling grassland, dense forests, and several other ecosystems that define northern Wisconsin.
If you want to get out on the water, consider signing up for a tour with Adventure Vacations. They can help get you out to Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island, which sits right between Lake Superior and Chequamegon Bay. They also offer boat and kayak tours of Apostle Island National Lakeshore. Composed of 21 islands — each with unique rock features and picturesque cliffs — it's a shocking destination hidden away in the furthest reaches of the Midwest.
Back in Ashland, hikers seeking something more relaxing can explore the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center. You'll find two trails combining for around 2 miles of walking paths — the Aldo Leopold Land Stewardship Trail and the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center Boardwalk — and since they weave you through a thriving wetland, they're a great spot to go birdwatching and learn about Ashland's native ecosystems. There is also a bunch of exhibits for you to enjoy that take a closer look at the history and culture of the Great Lakes.
The best restaurants, lodging, and amenities in Ashland
Though you won't find anything with views quite like that of the "best luxury resort in the Caribbean," Ashland does offer plenty of hotels with a water view. Blue Wave Inn is arguably the best option — perched right on the shores of Chequamegon Bay, it offers cozy accommodations and excellent views of the lake. There's also an on-site café, The Sandbar, if you ever need a quick bite to eat. If you'd like something a bit more remote, Mission Springs Resort offers rustic cottages that put you steps from all of Ashland's best outdoor adventures.
With a nearly five-star rating on Google, Deep Water Grille is consistently rated as one of the best dining experiences in Ashland, so give it a look if you're a foodie. Offering gourmet food and locally brewed beer, it's an excellent place to close out your day. For vegan and vegetarian options, Black Cat Coffeehouse is a great choice. Alongside delicious drinks and a constant lineup of live music, its menu is filled with tasty dishes like vegan burritos, roasted vegan pesto melts, and its famous Yellow Bird sandwich packed with hummus, pickled red onion, cucumber, and microgreens from the local Suri Fina farm.
In between your adventures, try finding time to enjoy local amenities like the Ashland Historical Museum and Soo Line 950. The museum is packed with interesting tidbits about Ashland's history, plus details on how to explore the many murals hidden throughout downtown. The Soo Line 950, meanwhile, is a steam locomotive built in 1900. At the time, it was the largest in the world, and it's now proudly displayed in the heart of Ashland.