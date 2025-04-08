The Dolomites' Gateway Is An Underrated Sunny Italian City Where 'Austria Meets Italy,' Per Rick Steves

Traveling to Bolzano is almost like hitting two birds with one stone. This city, located in Italy's South Tyrol province, embraces two cultures — a practice that traces back to its rule under Austria and Hungary until it was annexed by Italy in 1919. Because of this, Italian and Austrian influences are seamlessly woven into the fabric of Bolzano's culture, history, and everyday life. Located in a valley framed by the magnificent Dolomites, Bolzano is succinctly summed up by travel expert Rick Steves on his blog, Rick Steves' Europe, as a place where "Austria meets Italy."

Wander around town and you'll hear people speaking a blend of Italian and German, as well as a smattering of Ladin, a minority language rooting back to the early centuries A.D. that is recognized as South Tyrol's third official language. Signage around town are written in the two primary languages, while restaurant menus will advertise Italian dishes like bruschetta next to a hearty German sauerkraut and würstel sausage. Even the city's climate — sun-drenched summers and cold winters — alternates between Mediterranean warmth and a chilly Alpine temperatures. Reflecting on the city's duality, Steves writes, "Blending Austrian tidiness with an Italian love of life, Bolzano feels like a happy castaway between two worlds."

Bolzano's airport is a mere 15 minutes from the city center, which makes flying a quick and accessible option. However, with the train station located a stone's throw away from Walther Square, taking the train from other major European cities can be much more convenient. Trenitalia, DB-ÖBB Italy, and Italo all serve Bolzano station from major cities like Rome, Florence, and Trento. Depending on where you're coming from, a trip to Bolzano could make for one of those breathtaking European train rides.