Italian Christmas Markets You Don't Want To Miss This Holiday Season
From major cities like Venice and Milan to quaint villages and towns scattered throughout the Beautiful Country, Italy is brimming with holiday cheer, traditions, and festivities in the latter half of the year. In fact, for a taste of Christmas old-world style, heading to Italy is a definite must. With countless Christmas markets, ongoing celebrations, winter activities, seasonal eats, and so much more, there is no denying the fact that this particular European destination is pure magic.
Of course, festive vibes and ambiance are aplenty, no matter where you go or what you decide to do when in Italy in December. But, if you want to experience the holidays like never before, then spending some quality time in the many Christmas markets here should undoubtedly be on your to-do list. That said, here are some of the top Italian Christmas markets you don't want to miss this holiday season if you just so happen to be in town.
Trento Christmas Market
One notable Christmas market in Italy is none other than the lovely annual spectacular that happens in the city of Trento. Christmas time, in general, in this quaint Italian town is bursting with twinkling lights, beautifully crafted trinkets, cultural flair, and all the glory of the holiday season. This particular festive street market runs until January 6th and can be found in two spots in the city — Piazza Fiera and Piazza Mostar.
For almost a decade, the Trento Christmas Market has continued to showcase the spirit of the holidays and is the reason why this city is affectionately called Città del Natale (Christmas Town). Here, visitors can peruse numerous stalls (or little festive cottages) that offer a variety of unique gifts, neat souvenirs, gorgeous decorations, yummy cheeses, mulled wine, tantalizing chocolates, and other wonderful, handcrafted goods. Both locations are considered green or eco-friendly and are easy to access via public transportation. Surrounded by snowcapped mountains, decked-out evergreens, and charming old-world architecture, this Christmas market is absolutely worth a visit. And if you have extra time on your hands, you should do yourself a favor and check out both locations for even more holiday wonder and Christmas merriment.
Florence Christmas Markets
There are no shortage of activities to do in Florence, especially in winter, and the Weihnachsmarkt market has been going strong for the last 500 years with no signs of slowing down. A magnificent take on all things Christmas-related, this historic and festive marketplace is open until the 22nd of December and is a delight to all who visit. Located in the iconic Piazza Santa Croce (Piazza di Santa Croce, Firenze), this Christmas market truly has it all and then some.
With more than 50 stalls and magical holiday vibes, marketgoers can make a day of it while enjoying piping-hot drinks and tasty snacks. As you merrily shop for the perfect Christmas gift for friends and family here, don't be surprised if you find yourself taken aback by the illuminated square and its mesmerizing architectural centerpiece, which is the Basilica di Santa Croce. And since this Florence Christmas market also has quite the line-up in the way of events, activities, and entertainment for all ages — you can definitely pop on by every single day you are in town for a different yet equally amazing shopping experience.
Turin Christmas Market
If you happen to be an open-air museum lover and wish there was such a concept for Christmas, look no further than Turin. This charming city in Italy doesn't skimp on anything when the holiday season commences, and its annual Christmas market is a testament to that. Held at Piazza Castillo, this holiday spectacular is actually a night market (so plan accordingly and get ready for the glittering light displays). Situated in the center of an inviting city square, you will find all the trappings, traditional delicacies, and, of course, ample goods for sale.
Turin Christmas market visitors can partake in one-of-a-kind shopping throughout December until around the second week of January. Besides being able to perfect the art of gift-giving, Turin Christmas marketgoers can join in on the fun via the nightly concerts, creative workshops, cooking classes, festive playgrounds for both children and adults, and a whole host of other family-friendly activities that are a part of this month-long, red-carpeted affair. And after the market, it is highly recommended that you go on a walkabout around town to see just how this little Italian city celebrates the most wonderful time of the year.
Rome Christmas Markets
Travelers in Rome should absolutely head on over to the historic Piazza Navona for an unforgettable Christmas market experience. Considered to be one of the must-visit markets in the city, adding this one to your Rome itinerary just makes sense. From stunning nativity scenes, lovely baroque fountains, shimmering lights, and an enchanting carousel to carnival games, festive fare, and loads of holiday cheer, the Christmas market in Piazza Navona is a real treat.
Of course, when it comes to shopping, this marketplace is jammed-packed with souvenirs, candy (and other seasonal sweets), ornaments, books, pottery, toys, leather goods, and so much more. Beginning December 8th until January 6th (just in time to celebrate La Festa della Befana), this bustling city center is the place to be for Christmas shopping, celebrating public holidays, experiencing old-world traditions, and taking in all that Rome has to offer during the holiday season. That said, there are several other Christmas markets, such as Ficus al Massimo and Giftland in the Lazio region, that are also worth visiting if you can tear yourself away from this iconic extravaganza in Piazza Navona.
Trieste Christmas Market
Yet another Christmas bazaar to appreciate when in Italy is none other than the Trieste Christmas market. Located in Trieste's Piazza Sant'Antonio, marketgoers can enjoy tranquil waterfront views, artisanal goods, mulled wine, breathtaking architecture, and alluring décor while searching for gifts. It is worth noting that here, visitors can get a taste of this historic destination's unique mix of Mediterranean and Central European charm. So, if you want to wow your loved ones with a truly rare present, then Trieste has got you covered.
Running from December 8th to January 6th, the Trieste Christmas market is a meticulously curated wonderland that highlights holiday traditions from more than 11 countries, offers extraordinary gift items, and immerses all who enter the square in seasonal merriment. Plus, with live music, a variety of splendid cultural events, and fun activities for all ages, this seaside marketplace is a lovely option for anyone looking to take their gift shopping to the next level. And this year, Trieste has decided that the sky is the limit and is planning to make everything bigger, brighter, and better than ever before – so how can you not go?
Bolzano Christmas Market
Nestled in the Alps in Northern Italy, the city of Bolzano (also known as the capital of South Tyrol) is another must-see Christmas town in the Beautiful Country. Rumored to host Italy's largest Christmas market in the perfect location with equally the best scenery to go all along with it, if you are about the holiday season, then Bolzano is perfect for you. Around late November, the scenic Dolomites roads and mountainsides become blanketed in snow, perfect for a scenic and the Christmas Capital starts preparing for its famous Bolzano Christmas market in Piazza Walther.
Unlike other seasonal marketplaces, Bolzano's festive affair stretches from the main square and nearby cathedral all the way across Christmas Park — practically engulfing the whole city. From November 28th until January 6th, the Bolzano Christmas Market is open and teeming with local wines, giftables, a beautiful nativity scene, carnival rides, Carole's, and holiday magic. This annual bazaar is also a green event, so you can enjoy every inch of this seasonal splendor without making Santa's naughty list this year. And in the way of scheduled events, the Bolzano Christmas market has ice shows, concerts, reading activities, the International New Year's Eve Run – BOClassic, and more.
Venice Christmas Markets
Venice is also home to several festive markets during the holiday season, but none quite like the beloved Christmas Market at Campo Santo Stefano. Ranked the most famous Christmas market in the city, this seasonal village in the city center is simply fantastic with its shimmering decorations, merchandise, a vast selection of handmade goods, eats, crafts, and then some. However, it is worth noting that the famous Campo Santo Stefano event is open to the public for just a few weeks in December, so if you get the chance to experience it, then make sure to check it out while you still can.
Travelers can also find a wealth of other Christmas markets while visiting the Floating City. For instance, the Mestre Christmas markets, which are held at Via Allegri (November 21st to January 6th) and Piazza Ferretto (November 21st to December 28th), both offer something for everyone and promise an incredible holiday experience. The city of Venice, in general, has a large array of holiday happenings around town, including the Santa Claus Run, ice skating, Christmas concerts, captivating attractions adorned with colorful lights, parades, and so much more.
Portici Christmas Markets
Contrary to popular believe, Naples isn't as dangerous as you might think. The holiday festivities and Christmas market vendors can be found at the expansive National Railway Museum of Pietrarsa (NRMOP). Situated in a quaint neighborhood in the city of Portici, the NRMOP and its fascinating train exhibitions are the perfect additions to all the Christmas-time fun. With the help of Santa's elves each and every year seemingly overnight, this historic locomotive museum turns into a lively holiday hub with presents, all the seasonal trimmings, Neapolitan eats, countless crafts, enchanting entertainment, and more. It is truly a sight to behold both inside and out, with a glorious scenic backdrop of mountainous terrain, ski chalets, and the Gulf of Naples.
Like other Italian holiday happenings, the Portici Christmas markets run from early December until January 6th. So, if you are in Naples during this time, this is an excellent choice for last-minute shoppers, general holiday enthusiasts, train fans, and families. Here, marketgoers can arrive via the Pietrarsa Express (if they so choose) and get in a good day's worth of shopping and excitement. And if you stop by with the kids, then make sure to tour Santa Claus's House and sign up to write your letters to Santa so you can get those wish lists off to the North Pole ASAP.
Bressanone Christmas Market
Off the beaten path, holiday travelers can enjoy a more low-key Christmas extravaganza in the Italian mountain town of Bressanone. This quaint metropolis looks like something out of a fairytale with its medieval architecture and its old-world-style city center, commonly referred to as Brixen, which lights ups with holiday cheer just in time for Christmas. A truly beautiful scene, the Bressanone Christmas market has rows of stalls, organic goods, festive trinkets, hand-poured candles, advent calendars, gorgeous crafts and all the eats you could ever want and more.
In fact, one of the best things about this particular holiday day affair is the cuisine. With traditional Christmas-time fare like plums, dumplings, roasted chestnuts, mulled wine, biscuits, candy, and cakes, you won't go hungry here. Besides rave-worthy gastronomy, the Bressanone Christmas market runs annually from November 29th to January 6th at Piazza Duomo. It has phenomenal light shows, jovial fireside concerts, and more, all while still managing to be an eco-friendly event.
Montepulciano Christmas Markets
In the lovely region of Tuscany, visitors can marvel at the Montepulciano Christmas markets and its amazing surroundings. Perched upon a breathtaking hilltop, this city is overflowing with history, remarkable and festive architectural feats like the impressive Father Christmas Castle, and all-around charming holiday vibes. With multiple marketplaces arranged around the city, you can start your shopping experience at the historic Piazza Grande and gradually make your way down to Via San Donato if you want to truly immerse yourself in this magical, twinkling atmosphere.
Of course, wine lovers will feel right at home when perusing the Montepulciano Christmas markets. But there are beautiful ceramics, decorations, textiles, and unique presents for sale here as well. As you shop, you can taste your way through the region by sampling local delicacies, including mature cheeses like pecorino, delicious salami, fresh-baked loaves of bread, and rich traditional desserts. Plus, like so many other Italian Christmas bazaars, Montepulciano Christmas markets offer shoppers a plethora of entertainment and interactive events — from theatrical and performing arts to seasonal music, workshops, and shows. The Christmas markets here are open on various days throughout mid-November until Christmas Day or later.
Aosta Christmas Markets
Aosta also hosts an open-air festive bazaar from November 23rd until January 6th. The Marché Vert Noël is the premier Christmas market for all, which is located in the capital city of Aosta Valley and it offers the right amount of seasonal merriment. With wine, cheeses, meats, and sweets handy, you can shop for handcrafted goods at more than 30 chalet-inspired stalls.
After checking Marché Vert Noël off your to-do list, however, you can head on over to several of the other Christmas markets in the snowy region of Aosta Valley. The Nöel au Bourgeois in Bard (December 7th to January 6th), for example, is just one more festive holiday center that is around the corner from Aosta that knows a thing or two about the Christmas spirit. So, if you are looking for even more gift ideas and family fun, or maybe you simply want to experience all the markets in the area. Whatever the reason may be, if you have extra time on your hands, then don't overlook this lovely marketplace either when in the valley.
Vipiteno (Sterzing) Christmas Market
Vipiteno (also called Sterzing) is a pleasant city in the region of South Tyrol, Italy, where celebrating Christmas is a pretty big deal. With the merry sound of 25 bells ringing in the distance as the town counts down to Christmas and glowing holiday décor all around, this alpine escape is definitely on brand. The delightful Vipiteno Christmas market runs from November 29th to January 6th. Held in the city center, this bazaar feels extra festive with its often-snowy backdrop, trinkets made from real, local pine, warm refreshments, silver goods, and various holiday happenings (which include parades, carolers, and more).
In general, this medieval village and former silver mining town, with its colorful buildings, old-world cobblestone streets, and picturesque mountain views, is a nice little addition to your holiday plans when visiting Italy. Besides basking in an enchanting marketplace, Vipiteno visitors can take advantage of the numerous wintertime activities in this region, like snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, tobogganing, and lengthy ski tours. Alternatively, for anyone who wants to keep the good times going, never fear — there are even more rural Christmas markets further out in this enchanting northernmost region of Italy.
Milan Christmas Markets
Last but definitely not least, Milan has a nice selection of Christmas markets that you don't want to miss out on. Of course, the Christmas bazaar in Piazza Duomo in the city of Milan is considered to be the crown jewel of marketplaces around this time of year. Beginning December 1st and running until January 6th, this popular event is draped in lights, décor, and festive vibes. With all kinds of gift items, traditional fare, holiday activities, and a full-scale nativity scene, Christmas shoppers will undoubtedly enjoy their time here.
Other markets in Milan worth checking out include Banco di Garabombo (November 2nd to January 6th) and the French market in Piazza Gae Aulenti (November 30th to January 6th). Overall, there are countless Christmas markets in Italy, so no matter where you are off to this holiday season in the Beautiful Country, you can make the most of it by partaking in the festivities. Ultimately, these are just a handful of marketplaces that shouldn't be ignored, even if you are already done gift shopping.