From major cities like Venice and Milan to quaint villages and towns scattered throughout the Beautiful Country, Italy is brimming with holiday cheer, traditions, and festivities in the latter half of the year. In fact, for a taste of Christmas old-world style, heading to Italy is a definite must. With countless Christmas markets, ongoing celebrations, winter activities, seasonal eats, and so much more, there is no denying the fact that this particular European destination is pure magic.

Of course, festive vibes and ambiance are aplenty, no matter where you go or what you decide to do when in Italy in December. But, if you want to experience the holidays like never before, then spending some quality time in the many Christmas markets here should undoubtedly be on your to-do list. That said, here are some of the top Italian Christmas markets you don't want to miss this holiday season if you just so happen to be in town.