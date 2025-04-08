One Of America's Most Famous Climbing Walls Is A Washington Landmark Often Compared To Yosemite

California's Yosemite National Park brims with natural wonders such as Half Dome and El Capitan, two of the world's most celebrated rock climbing destinations. But Washington state has some epic climbing areas, too, with at least one — Index Town Walls in Washington's Cascade Range — comparable to or even exceeding Yosemite in terms of the climbing experience it offers. Writer and rock aficionado Chris Kalman raved about Index in an article on Climbing.com: "You might imagine the world's greatest crag to be some tufa-dripped wall in Spain, a stalactite-riddled cave in Greece, or a lode of perfect stone in California. But the world's best crag is actually in the emerald defile of the Skykomish Valley."

With its dreamy setting in the lush Skykomish Valley and its otherworldly slabs and boulders, Index Town Walls have drawn legendary climbers like Fred Beckey, Todd Skinner, Greg Child, Peter Croft, Andy de Klerk, Justen Sjong and others to the Skykomish Valley since the 1960s. The area continues to enjoy a huge following of die-hard climbers, who appreciate the superb quality of its granite and the immense variety of the routes, which include single-pitch and multi-pitch trad and sport climbs, whose difficulty ranges from 5.6 (easy) all the way to 5.13+ (extremely difficult).