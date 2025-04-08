One Of America's Most Famous Climbing Walls Is A Washington Landmark Often Compared To Yosemite
California's Yosemite National Park brims with natural wonders such as Half Dome and El Capitan, two of the world's most celebrated rock climbing destinations. But Washington state has some epic climbing areas, too, with at least one — Index Town Walls in Washington's Cascade Range — comparable to or even exceeding Yosemite in terms of the climbing experience it offers. Writer and rock aficionado Chris Kalman raved about Index in an article on Climbing.com: "You might imagine the world's greatest crag to be some tufa-dripped wall in Spain, a stalactite-riddled cave in Greece, or a lode of perfect stone in California. But the world's best crag is actually in the emerald defile of the Skykomish Valley."
With its dreamy setting in the lush Skykomish Valley and its otherworldly slabs and boulders, Index Town Walls have drawn legendary climbers like Fred Beckey, Todd Skinner, Greg Child, Peter Croft, Andy de Klerk, Justen Sjong and others to the Skykomish Valley since the 1960s. The area continues to enjoy a huge following of die-hard climbers, who appreciate the superb quality of its granite and the immense variety of the routes, which include single-pitch and multi-pitch trad and sport climbs, whose difficulty ranges from 5.6 (easy) all the way to 5.13+ (extremely difficult).
Overview of the climbing experience at Index Town Walls
In the Climbing.com article, Kalman waxes poetic on his unforgettable Index adventures: "It wasn't just that every inch of every pitch was on impeccable stone; it was that each route was as unique and memorable as the next, with its own geology and sequences. Smitten, I spent most of my free days that summer at Index." The Index Town Walls climbing area is an awesome assemblage of granite slabs and boulders scattered across a forested mountainside near Index town. Several different sections — Lower Town Wall, Upper Town Wall, Lower Lump, Inner Walls, Zappa Wall, and a few others — encompass a mind-boggling 1,083 routes, with everything from crack and face climbs to tips, off-widths, and chimneys. Given this mix and volume, Index has always been an ideal place for climbers seeking to become more well-rounded.
Climbing is possible all year round at Index (with a few caveats). It's located on the Cascade Range's western side, which is often much cooler than the east. This and the presence of large shade-providing trees make it a prime spot for warm weather climbing. Winter is another story, when the cliffs become soggy and slippery due to copious amounts of rain. But climbing at Index is possible and can even be pleasant on a sunny winter day, particularly in drier places like south-facing walls, areas with steeper grades (e.g., Cheeks in the Upper Town Wall), and slabs (e.g., Lookout Point).
Planning your trip to Index
Though seemingly a universe away from urban living, Index is only 55 miles from Seattle's bustline and eclectic neighborhoods. To get to Index town from Seattle, head east on Highway 2 to Index-Galena road. Turn left on 5th Ave. and cross the bridge over the Skykomish River. From Index, drive southwest from downtown Index on Ave. A to reach the first parking area for Index Town Walls. Take note that on busy days, you may have to queue to climb in some areas.
If you lack gear or experience but still want to give climbing a whirl, consider hiring a guiding service to manage all the details of your adventure. North Cascades Mountain Guides,for example, offers customized single- and multi-day climbing courses at Index for those eager to improve their skills. If scaling rocks isn't your vibe, you can hike instead. The 2.6-mile Upper Town Wall trail at Index is a steep, scrambly trail up 1,270 feet with spectacular views of the Skykomish Valley, Mount Index, Baring Mountain, and Gunn and Merchant Peaks as you reach the top of the wall. You'll rub shoulders with climbers on this access trail but won't need technical gear if you're just hiking. After Index, consider exploring more of the amazing Cascade Range, like this underrated national park that's known as one of the world's snowiest places.