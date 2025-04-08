A Unique Wine Region In The Appalachian Foothills Offers Vibrant Sips And Scenic Mountain Views
The Appalachian Mountains hold many scenic treasures, and for wine lovers looking for beautiful mountain views paired with delicious sips, the Upper Hiwassee Highlands might be a destination you want to visit. This area falls nicely within the foothills, right along the state lines of Georgia and North Carolina. It includes parts of both Cherokee and Clay Counties in North Carolina, along with Fannin, Towns, and Union Counties in Georgia, giving visitors a chance to explore vineyards and cities with stunning mountainous scenery, rustic charm, wine, and more.
While you have a few wineries to check out, one spot, Crane Creek Vineyards in Young Harris, Georgia, gives visitors a beautiful look at both sloping vineyard rows and the nearby mountain range, including the Brasstown Bald. The vineyard's Stone House tasting room includes an open-air patio to sip on their various wines while looking at the views. You can head a bit north to Hayesville, North Carolina, and check out Eagle Fork Vineyard, where you can sip on some vino and soak in the sights of the Great Smoky Mountains. Visitors to this particular vineyard can relax in the pavilion, breathing in freshly crisp mountain air, while drinking their libations. These wineries are just starting points for the area, but there are many more to enjoy while taking in the natural beauty of the Appalachians.
Vineyard visits and other Appalachian experiences
If you're looking to do a wine trail, you can head over to Nottely River Valley Vineyards near Murphy, North Carolina, where you can sit in its tasting room looking out over 10 acres of grapevines, and have views of North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. It's a great location as it's on a ridgeline and has panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. If you head down to Blairsville, Georgia, you can hop into Redtail Mountain Vineyard, which is family-owned and operated, and has North Georgia Mountains as the backdrop. Redtail's tasting area allows visitors to sample a variety of wines while appreciating the Georgian environment. Other local hotspots like Hightower Creek Vineyards in Hiawassee add to the region, by creating its own wine selections and sometimes featuring local live music.
Since the climate is a huge factor in winemaking, many vineyards in the area focus on grapes that perform well, including French-American hybrids like seyval blanc, vidal blanc, and chambourcin, along with European-style selections like cabernet franc, merlot, and chardonnay. A good example is how Crane Creek showcases different dry reds like its Hellbender blend, which is a medium, spiced vintage, and a selection of whites showing off the terroir. Visitors to the Upper Hiwassee Highlands not only get a taste of the wine but a full immersion in the mountain setting where the ingredients are grown, which is a great way to see the importance of the region to the community.
Adventures, places to stay, and dining options in the area
The vineyards in the Upper Hiwassee Highlands are such an important part of the region, but there is so much more to the area. In Towns County, Georgia, you can make your way up the Brasstown Bald, the state's tallest mountain, where you can see four states when the weather is clear. Lake Chatuge has miles of shoreline, which is great for those who want to boat, fish, and swim. If you like hiking, there are many rewarding routes you can take situated on the Appalachian Trail.
On the North Carolina side, the Nantahala National Forest is another great place in the Tar Heel State for hiking, rock climbing, and outdoorsy adventures. Lake Hiwassee and the Hiwassee River are great for tubing, fishing, and swimming. People interested in history can learn more about the local Native American heritage in Cherokee County. You can also see beautiful mountains on the Blue Ridge Parkway, or get your grub on the Western North Carolina Cheese Trail where you can visit local dairy farms.
Lodging choices suit various preferences, from hotels like the Lake Chatuge Lodge in Hiawassee to larger properties such as The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge or the tucked-away, luxury experience of Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa. Paradise Hills Winery Resort & Spa in Blairsville has rustic and cozy cabins, as well as a local vintage started in 2012. Since the area is a great place for outdoor getaways, there are plenty of spots for those who love to camp, like at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds or Hiawassee KOA Holiday. Dining spots in the region have many options like barbeque at Rib Country BBQ, or higher-end restaurants like The Copper Door in Hayesville, North Carolina.