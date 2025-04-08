A Unique Wine Region In The Appalachian Foothills Offers Vibrant Sips And Scenic Mountain Views

The vineyards in the Upper Hiwassee Highlands are such an important part of the region, but there is so much more to the area. In Towns County, Georgia, you can make your way up the Brasstown Bald, the state's tallest mountain, where you can see four states when the weather is clear. Lake Chatuge has miles of shoreline, which is great for those who want to boat, fish, and swim. If you like hiking, there are many rewarding routes you can take situated on the Appalachian Trail.

On the North Carolina side, the Nantahala National Forest is another great place in the Tar Heel State for hiking, rock climbing, and outdoorsy adventures. Lake Hiwassee and the Hiwassee River are great for tubing, fishing, and swimming. People interested in history can learn more about the local Native American heritage in Cherokee County. You can also see beautiful mountains on the Blue Ridge Parkway, or get your grub on the Western North Carolina Cheese Trail where you can visit local dairy farms.

Lodging choices suit various preferences, from hotels like the Lake Chatuge Lodge in Hiawassee to larger properties such as The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge or the tucked-away, luxury experience of Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa. Paradise Hills Winery Resort & Spa in Blairsville has rustic and cozy cabins, as well as a local vintage started in 2012. Since the area is a great place for outdoor getaways, there are plenty of spots for those who love to camp, like at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds or Hiawassee KOA Holiday. Dining spots in the region have many options like barbeque at Rib Country BBQ, or higher-end restaurants like The Copper Door in Hayesville, North Carolina.