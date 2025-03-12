One Of Georgia's Best Mountain Cities Offers Rustic Charm With Outstanding Scenery, Wine, And Waterfalls
A gorgeous little city hidden in the north Georgia mountains might be the perfect southern Appalachian getaway for folks hoping to leave the chaos of the big city behind and get into a slower, more comfortable groove for a long weekend away. Just an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, charming Ellijay, Georgia, awaits curious travelers looking for a unique, small-town destination that offers a bit of adventure and some high-end experiences.
Ellijay offers the ideal mix of outdoor adventure, culinary delights, and that quaint small-town vibe that makes it an ideal destination that could easily stretch from a weekend into something a bit longer. With ample hotel and short-term rental options, and a beautiful downtown area that offers everything from antique shops to gourmet dining, visitors to Ellijay shouldn't have any problems finding something to keep them busy. While in the area, throw in some stunning Appalachian scenery complete with mountain vistas and dramatic waterfalls, or visit the heart of Georgia's wine country at this underrated mountain getaway. It's easy to see how a visit to this stunning stretch of Georgia could become a regular vacation for city folks looking for an escape.
Dive into downtown Ellijay
Downtown Ellijay is perfectly walkable and incredibly inviting. Start the day with a visit to the Ellijay Coffee House for a latte or an Americano — and maybe a breakfast panini — to get the motor going. From there, downtown awaits. Wander the aisles of Misty Hollow Antiques and Collectibles or visit Artful Ellijay for some home makeover ideas as the dream of a home away from home in the Blue Ridge foothills takes shape. More shops and boutiques await, and those who count their steps will be happily rewarded.
Not unlike another underrated Georgia gem with a lively downtown, Ellijay is ideal for meanderers interested in seeing and doing new things. Once shopping starts to get a bit tedious, it's time for a bite to eat and maybe a cold beer. The boardwalk in Ellijay is the next logical step. Here, visitors can grab a beer and slice at Boardwalk Pizza and Slice and freely wander the rest of the boardwalk, drink in hand. If the wandering is a bit much, grab an outdoor table and challenge your shopping buddy to a game of cornhole. Loser buys lunch!
The outdoors and the wineries await
Ellijay is ideally situated on the edges of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. It's absolutely brimming with waterfalls, valleys, and trails, a totally scenic recreational paradise. Close to town, visitors can take a short walk to beautiful Fall Branch Falls, a dramatic 30-foot cascade just 14 miles northeast of downtown Ellijay. To the southeast, tourists can visit Carter's Lake, Georgia's "miracle in the mountains," the state's deepest lake with trails, campsites, and unparalleled beauty. The lake is all of 20 miles away, and totally worth a quick visit.
After a morning spent wandering the trails in the nearby mountains, plan an afternoon at one of the wineries close to Ellijay — and there several to choose from. North Georgia's wine country is underrated, and it's become a destination all its own. Ellijay is the perfect home base a weekend of vineyards and wine tasting, and it's also home to several apple orchards that make for a fun late-summer or fall retreat to the edge of the mountains. It's easy to see why Ellijay is the ideal small-town escape. With so much to do in and around the beautiful foothills community, it's a wonder that it's still kind of hidden in plain sight.