One Of Georgia's Best Mountain Cities Offers Rustic Charm With Outstanding Scenery, Wine, And Waterfalls

A gorgeous little city hidden in the north Georgia mountains might be the perfect southern Appalachian getaway for folks hoping to leave the chaos of the big city behind and get into a slower, more comfortable groove for a long weekend away. Just an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, charming Ellijay, Georgia, awaits curious travelers looking for a unique, small-town destination that offers a bit of adventure and some high-end experiences.

Ellijay offers the ideal mix of outdoor adventure, culinary delights, and that quaint small-town vibe that makes it an ideal destination that could easily stretch from a weekend into something a bit longer. With ample hotel and short-term rental options, and a beautiful downtown area that offers everything from antique shops to gourmet dining, visitors to Ellijay shouldn't have any problems finding something to keep them busy. While in the area, throw in some stunning Appalachian scenery complete with mountain vistas and dramatic waterfalls, or visit the heart of Georgia's wine country at this underrated mountain getaway. It's easy to see how a visit to this stunning stretch of Georgia could become a regular vacation for city folks looking for an escape.