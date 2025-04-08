Nestled In Virginia's Shenandoah Valley Is A State Park With A Giant Natural Bridge And Mountain Views

Natural rock bridges, though rare, are not exactly unheard of in many of America's preeminent outdoor destinations. In addition to the famed arches of Utah's appropriately named Arches National Park, there are also unique spectacles like the world's largest natural travertine bridge at Arizona's Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. But most of America's notable natural bridges are located in the complex desert landscapes of the American West. Much rarer are monumental natural rock bridges in the East Coast's temperate forests. This is what makes Virginia's tremendous natural bridge stand out — not only is it a unique sight in the Shenandoah Valley, but its impressive dimensions would fit right in with the iconic natural bridges out West.

Virginia's natural bridge is about 215 feet high and 90 feet wide, more than large enough for hikers to wander directly underneath the main arch, or even drive over the bridge via Virginia's Route 11, which goes directly over the main rock arch. While the bridge itself is a sight to behold, the park's 1,500 acres contain ample forests, mountain views, and scenic river walks.

Just below the bridge is the lovely Cedar Creek, a small but charming tributary of Virginia's famed James River. Though Cedar Creek looks somewhat modest today, it was this very waterway that carved through the ancient limestone of the surrounding mountains to create the park's towering natural bridge. As impressive as this geological history is, the natural bridge also features in American history. In 1774, the bridge and its surrounding acres were purchased from King George III by none other than Thomas Jefferson. This distinction was enough to earn the natural bridge a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.