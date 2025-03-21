An Arizona State Park With The World's Largest Natural Travertine Bridge Offers Stunning Trails
Desert landscapes, pine forests, rugged mountain peaks, and deep canyons are just some of the diverse topography found across Arizona's 113,000 square miles and 34 state parks. These natural marvels attract over 46 million visitors annually, providing ample opportunities for adventure, like the secret Ironwood Forest, full of cactus and wildlife. During a month-long excursion adventuring through Arizona, the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park stood out to me as an incredible site.
Although there are many underrated state parks in Arizona, the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park is known as the world's largest natural travertine bridge. Located in the Tonto National Forest, the attraction measures 150 feet wide and 183 feet tall, residing over a 400-foot-long tunnel. The bridge was formed due to natural erosion of a calcium travertine dam. While the bridge was officially designated a park in 1991, historians believe its beginnings date back 11,000 years. Visitors today can marvel at its geological history, and explore the bridge from several vantage points and trails.
Discovering Tonto Natural Bridge State Park
If you only have a few hours to explore, you'll find several ways to take in the sights of the bridge and its surroundings. I wanted to explore as many angles as I could on a shorter visit, so you should start by paying the $10 entrance fee per adult ($5 for children) at the historic Goodfellow Lodge, which doubles as the park's visitor center and gift shop.
There are a few small exhibits to view, and the friendly rangers can provide maps, information about points of interest, and how best to access the bridge. It also sells snacks and water if you need fuel before or after exploration. Tours of the Goodfellow lodge are offered on Sunday and Thursday mornings, which require advanced reservations and last about 45 minutes. The park also offers guided bird walks on Thursdays at 9 a.m., on a mile-long route, with no additional fee. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with trails closing one hour before the park.
There are four viewpoints along paved paths to view the bridge from the top. If you have limited time or someone with limited mobility, these easily-accessible viewpoints are ideal for catching a glimpse at this natural phenomenon. There are several picnic areas, and the park is pet-friendly, except on longer, unpaved trails. While in the park, you'll enjoy oak, cottonwood, Arizona sycamore, alder, and beargrass trees, and if you're lucky, you can spy a variety of wildlife, including five bat species, bobcats, elk, foxes, and cottontail rabbits.
Embark on stunning trails at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park
There are four hiking trails within the park, providing unique experiences to view and descend underneath the bridge. The Pine Creek Trail is approximately 0.5 miles long, with both developed and undeveloped portions. You'll want to wear hiking boots and should plan to explore the trail in about one hour. The Waterfall Trail is 300 feet long, finishing at a cave with cascading waters. It traverses bumpy terrain and takes about 20 minutes. The Anna Mae Trail connects with the Pine Creek Trail and the bridge leading from Viewpoint 2. However, these trails can sometimes close due to high water levels, so check on the park's website before exploring these routes.
I embarked on the Gowan Trail, a steep hike that descends underneath the bridge and is complete with a viewing deck. The signs leading to this trail are accurate and helpful, advising of its rough terrain and suggesting you carry water. Make sure you have good footwear due to the rocks and potentially wet surfaces when you reach the bottom. From the observation deck, you can continue underneath the bridge, scaling some rocks. Here, you'll find a small pool, but swimming is not allowed. Make sure to wear loose fitting clothing and layers, as it was cooler on the descent than at the top. Despite achy knees and legs, if you can brave the steepness, the vantage point looking up at the waterfall and the bridge above were well worth the effort.
Planning your visit to Tonto Bridge Natural State Park
I visited the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park while embarking on a scenic drive on Arizona's Route 87 from Flagstaff, known as one of the snowiest mountain towns in America, to the greater Phoenix area. The route travels through mountain peaks, saguaro fields, the somewhat hidden Saguaro Lake, and the Tonto National Forest. From Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the bridge is about 96 miles away.
You won't find overnight accommodations inside the state park, but you'll find choices in the nearby towns of Pine and Payson. In Payson, the Rim Country Inn is an affordable option on Main Street. There are several campgrounds and RV parks in the Tonto National Forest and surrounding areas. There are also vacation rental cabins in Pine and Strawberry in what is known as the Mogollon Rim region of Arizona.
I lucked out with an unseasonably warm winter afternoon, as winter can feature rain and snow at the park's 4,530-foot elevation. Visit during April for mild temperatures and spring flowers or October and November for the onset of fall color. Seeing this stunning gem of natural beauty is a highlight of an adventurous journey across Arizona, and it is worthy of a stop for any visitor seeking natural beauty and rugged hikes.