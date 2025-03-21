An Arizona State Park With The World's Largest Natural Travertine Bridge Offers Stunning Trails

If you only have a few hours to explore, you'll find several ways to take in the sights of the bridge and its surroundings. I wanted to explore as many angles as I could on a shorter visit, so you should start by paying the $10 entrance fee per adult ($5 for children) at the historic Goodfellow Lodge, which doubles as the park's visitor center and gift shop.

There are a few small exhibits to view, and the friendly rangers can provide maps, information about points of interest, and how best to access the bridge. It also sells snacks and water if you need fuel before or after exploration. Tours of the Goodfellow lodge are offered on Sunday and Thursday mornings, which require advanced reservations and last about 45 minutes. The park also offers guided bird walks on Thursdays at 9 a.m., on a mile-long route, with no additional fee. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with trails closing one hour before the park.

There are four viewpoints along paved paths to view the bridge from the top. If you have limited time or someone with limited mobility, these easily-accessible viewpoints are ideal for catching a glimpse at this natural phenomenon. There are several picnic areas, and the park is pet-friendly, except on longer, unpaved trails. While in the park, you'll enjoy oak, cottonwood, Arizona sycamore, alder, and beargrass trees, and if you're lucky, you can spy a variety of wildlife, including five bat species, bobcats, elk, foxes, and cottontail rabbits.