Portland's Newest 'Quadrant' Is A Chic Walkable Urban Waterfront Bursting With Greenery And Diverse Eats
If you're planning on visiting the Pacific Northwest, Portland is a fabulous destination. With a collection of funky and unique neighborhoods (including Kerns, America's "coolest" neighborhood with a walkable small-town feel), Rose City (as locals call it) offers a diverse selection of attractions and amenities. However, because Portland keeps growing, it's also separated into "quadrants." Although, as of 2020, a more apt name would be "sextants," thanks to the latest addition: South Portland.
Compared to the other sections of the city, South Portland has one unique offering: an abundance of walkable waterfront property along the Willamette River. Plus, it's home to some of the best restaurants in the city and the famous sky tram that connects Oregon Health & Science University to the rest of Portland.
So, if you're looking for a spot that has a little bit of everything and offers some of the best backdrops for your vacation photos, it's time to add South Portland to your travel itinerary.
Getting to know South Portland, Rose City's newest quadrant
Officially, South Portland runs from Marquam Bridge in the north to the Sellwood Bridge to the south. On its west side is the Willamette River, and on the east side is a series of bluffs and cliffs. Looking at the map, this quadrant is long and narrow, with I-5 cutting straight through it.
Because of its natural borders, South Portland's development has been more unique compared to other sections of the city. It has a blend of old and new buildings, as the waterfront area has seen tremendous renovation over the past 20 years. One of the crown jewels of the quadrant is the South Waterfront Greenway, which was completed in 2015. This park also connects to the Willamette Greenway Trail, which allows you to walk from one end of the quadrant to the other. Other fantastic green spaces in the quadrant include Elizabeth Caruthers Park, the Cottonbay Natural Area, and Willamette Park at the southern tip.
Walking around these green spaces will certainly work up an appetite, and the food selection in South Portland is about as diverse as it gets. If you're looking for Lebanese dishes, hit up Al-Hawr. If you want Thai, go to the five-star-rated Siam Umami. For Indian, you can go to the New Taste of India. For succulent Hawaiian barbecue, there's Bamboo Grove Hawaiian Grille, and if you want posh French cuisine, visit Cafe Du Berry. There's also an assortment of pubs and bars, such as Jolly Roger, McMenamins Fulton Pub and Brewery, or the Buffalo Gap Saloon and Eatery.
Planning your visit to South Portland
If you're traveling to Portland from afar, you'll need to fly into Portland International Airport, the airport with a carpet so famous it has its own Wikipedia page. From there, you can drive about half an hour (depending on traffic) to South Portland. Thankfully, getting there is convenient because of its proximity to I-5.
Once you're in the quadrant, you can take your pick of hotels. Most of the big chains are grouped at the northern end, closer to Downtown Portland. However, if you want to overlook the river, you can stay at the River's Edge Hotel. Or, if you want something a bit more quaint, you can book a room at the Fulton House Bed and Breakfast, which has been in operation since the 1880s.
Beyond walkable green spaces and an eclectic smorgasbord of dining options, South Portland has a few other attractions worth visiting. We already mentioned the aerial tram, which allows you to get the best views of the city, the river, and the downtown skyline. If you don't mind walking a lot, you can take the new Tillikum Crossing Bridge, a pedestrian-only bridge, and visit the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, which is just across the river. Alternatively, for family fun, you can venture over the Sellwood Bridge and ride a carousel for free at one of America's oldest amusement parks, Oaks Park.