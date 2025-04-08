Portland's Newest 'Quadrant' Is A Chic Walkable Urban Waterfront Bursting With Greenery And Diverse Eats

Officially, South Portland runs from Marquam Bridge in the north to the Sellwood Bridge to the south. On its west side is the Willamette River, and on the east side is a series of bluffs and cliffs. Looking at the map, this quadrant is long and narrow, with I-5 cutting straight through it.

Because of its natural borders, South Portland's development has been more unique compared to other sections of the city. It has a blend of old and new buildings, as the waterfront area has seen tremendous renovation over the past 20 years. One of the crown jewels of the quadrant is the South Waterfront Greenway, which was completed in 2015. This park also connects to the Willamette Greenway Trail, which allows you to walk from one end of the quadrant to the other. Other fantastic green spaces in the quadrant include Elizabeth Caruthers Park, the Cottonbay Natural Area, and Willamette Park at the southern tip.

Walking around these green spaces will certainly work up an appetite, and the food selection in South Portland is about as diverse as it gets. If you're looking for Lebanese dishes, hit up Al-Hawr. If you want Thai, go to the five-star-rated Siam Umami. For Indian, you can go to the New Taste of India. For succulent Hawaiian barbecue, there's Bamboo Grove Hawaiian Grille, and if you want posh French cuisine, visit Cafe Du Berry. There's also an assortment of pubs and bars, such as Jolly Roger, McMenamins Fulton Pub and Brewery, or the Buffalo Gap Saloon and Eatery.