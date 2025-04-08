The Clothing Item You Could Be Fined For Wearing In Parts Of Spain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Traveling internationally is a great way to get to know the culture and customs of a different country. However, you have to consider that country's dress code when packing for your international trip, and know the local laws, or you could end up having to part with your hard-earned money. That's certainly true in some parts of Spain, where you can get a pretty hefty fine for wearing a bathing suit in public places. It's sometimes referred to as the bikini ban, but this law — in effect in Barcelona and the Balearic Islands — bans the wearing of general swimwear in places outside of the beach and the pool. It isn't just for women, either. You can also be fined for going shirtless and wearing only swim trunks.

A warning went out in 2024 from the U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth Office letting travelers know about the rule, which isn't just for main streets. It also includes the "seafront promenade or adjacent streets." It's not too dissimilar to the recent controversial bikini ban in Portugal's beach town of Albufeira, though that one even includes public-facing balconies and terraces.

Though the law doesn't sound serious to foreigners who may wear whatever they like at home, it's not to be taken lightly. This is a place where people live and work, so their laws deserve to be respected, and this behavior could land you in trouble with the police.