The Clothing Item You Could Be Fined For Wearing In Parts Of Spain
Traveling internationally is a great way to get to know the culture and customs of a different country. However, you have to consider that country's dress code when packing for your international trip, and know the local laws, or you could end up having to part with your hard-earned money. That's certainly true in some parts of Spain, where you can get a pretty hefty fine for wearing a bathing suit in public places. It's sometimes referred to as the bikini ban, but this law — in effect in Barcelona and the Balearic Islands — bans the wearing of general swimwear in places outside of the beach and the pool. It isn't just for women, either. You can also be fined for going shirtless and wearing only swim trunks.
A warning went out in 2024 from the U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth Office letting travelers know about the rule, which isn't just for main streets. It also includes the "seafront promenade or adjacent streets." It's not too dissimilar to the recent controversial bikini ban in Portugal's beach town of Albufeira, though that one even includes public-facing balconies and terraces.
Though the law doesn't sound serious to foreigners who may wear whatever they like at home, it's not to be taken lightly. This is a place where people live and work, so their laws deserve to be respected, and this behavior could land you in trouble with the police.
What to pack for a fine-free trip to Spain
The fine in Barcelona for wearing swimwear on the street can be close to $300, and the Balearic Islands — places like Majorca, Menorca, and Ibiza — can be over $500. In Majorca, it doesn't stop there. You also cannot wear things that may be associated with negative tourist behavior in certain restaurants and bars, like football shirts (soccer in America), and many places in those islands have also disallowed things like open bars, happy hours, and organizing events like party boats.
Before you pack for your trip, there are other common clothing mistakes to avoid, like wearing bright and loud clothing that immediately pegs you as a tourist (and might make you a target for pickpockets), wearing the casual athleisure items that are popular in the States, and bringing high heels that make walking on cobblestone streets a dicey proposition. Your best bet is to tone down anything flashy, and go for smart-casual comfort instead. Of course, your beach or pool day is the perfect place for that great swimsuit you just bought for vacation, but it's easy enough to cover up when you leave the immediate area. If you're planning on a beach vacation in Spain, bringing a nicer shirt to pair with swim trunks as you leave the beach is a good idea. You can also bring a pretty beach cover-up to throw over your bikini when you leave the sand, like the Merokeety Summer Spring Casual Sundress. (Black is a good idea, just in case your swimsuit is still damp.)