A Locals-Favorite California Beach Is A Cliffy Paradise With Tide Pools, Cliffs, And Picturesque Views

When it comes to finding the best beaches, locals almost always know best. And Laguna Beach's sandy shores are no exception. Situated beneath oceanfront mansions perched atop striking cliffs, the town's Table Rock Beach is a local favorite that will charm you with its vibrant aquamarine waters and jagged rock formations reminiscent of Italy's Ligurian Coast.

Unlike neighboring 1,000 Steps Beach, which is as extensive as the name implies, Table Rock Beach is smaller (about 450 feet long) and somewhat hidden. Situated only a seven-minute drive from Laguna Beach's city center and 30 minutes by car from John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, Table Rock Beach boasts a peaceful atmosphere for reflecting, sunbathing, or watching the skim boarders. During low tide, visitors can explore the namesake Table Rock, a jutting, flat formation once used by the Indigenous Chumash People to spot whales and other migratory marine animals that signal a change in seasons. The lifeguards keep visitors off the rocks during high tide, but visitors can still explore the tide pools when the waves are low.

Although you won't find many surfers (besides the skim boarders), and only the boldest swimmers enter these waters without supervision, the powerful waves and ever-changing seascape are enough to satisfy even the pickiest beachgoers. As Tripadvisor reviewer @MCMtraveller wrote, "These are the kind of beaches that you must keep secret...One of the most beautiful beaches I've ever been." Keep the beach clean, respect the wildlife, and experience one of Southern California's hidden gems without leaving a trace.