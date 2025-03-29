A Locals-Favorite California Beach Is A Cliffy Paradise With Tide Pools, Cliffs, And Picturesque Views
When it comes to finding the best beaches, locals almost always know best. And Laguna Beach's sandy shores are no exception. Situated beneath oceanfront mansions perched atop striking cliffs, the town's Table Rock Beach is a local favorite that will charm you with its vibrant aquamarine waters and jagged rock formations reminiscent of Italy's Ligurian Coast.
Unlike neighboring 1,000 Steps Beach, which is as extensive as the name implies, Table Rock Beach is smaller (about 450 feet long) and somewhat hidden. Situated only a seven-minute drive from Laguna Beach's city center and 30 minutes by car from John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, Table Rock Beach boasts a peaceful atmosphere for reflecting, sunbathing, or watching the skim boarders. During low tide, visitors can explore the namesake Table Rock, a jutting, flat formation once used by the Indigenous Chumash People to spot whales and other migratory marine animals that signal a change in seasons. The lifeguards keep visitors off the rocks during high tide, but visitors can still explore the tide pools when the waves are low.
Although you won't find many surfers (besides the skim boarders), and only the boldest swimmers enter these waters without supervision, the powerful waves and ever-changing seascape are enough to satisfy even the pickiest beachgoers. As Tripadvisor reviewer @MCMtraveller wrote, "These are the kind of beaches that you must keep secret...One of the most beautiful beaches I've ever been." Keep the beach clean, respect the wildlife, and experience one of Southern California's hidden gems without leaving a trace.
Everything you should know before visiting Table Rock Beach
Although there's no designated parking lot at Table Rock Beach, visitors can find a spot along the Pacific Coast Highway, but be mindful of traffic when exiting the vehicle. Alternatively, you can look for spots on the residential streets as long as you avoid permit-only spaces. The entrance to the beach is a bit hidden yet not impossible to find. Once you reach the end of Table Rock Drive, look for a wooden and concrete staircase down to the beach — expect almost 200 steps. The staircase is steep and lined by drought-tolerant bougainvillea vines that bloom during the spring and autumn months.
The shrubs on the beach aren't big enough to provide shade, but you can enjoy a reprieve from the sun in the cliff cave beneath the mansions. To maximize your comfort, consider adding a wind-resistant umbrella like the HomeDemo 7ft Beach Umbrella, beach chairs, towels, sunscreen, snacks, and plenty of water to your ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip. Keep in mind that there are no bathrooms or other facilities at this beach.
Like many of the best beaches in Southern California, Table Rock Beach is no stranger to rip currents. The sandy seabed drops off quickly and rough waves break close to the shore, creating rip current-forming conditions. Check with the lifeguards before entering the water, and remember to never turn your back on the ocean when exploring tide pools.
Things to do near Table Rock Beach
Within a 10-minute coastal drive from Table Rock Beach are two incredible California spots that locals say you need to visit in your lifetime: Treasure Island Beach and Victoria Beach. Maintained by the city and the Montage Resort, Treasure Island Beach boasts exceptionally clean sands, a wheelchair-accessible path, and facilities. It's an ideal choice for swimming and family outings.
Victoria Beach is home to the Pirate Tower — one of the area's most famous and quirky landmarks. Originally built in 1926 by a former California senator, the tower once served as an access route from the cliffs to the beach but is now a must-visit oddity attracting visitors from all over. The best time to visit the tower is the sweet spot between sunset and low tide when the skies turn vibrant shades of orange and you can walk across the rocks.
Another impressive sunset destination is Coyote Grill, a casual Mexican restaurant nestled on the cliffs overlooking Table Rock Beach. Featuring margaritas, à la carte tacos, and icy Mexican beers, the happy hour is legendary. Choose between the bar, outdoor patio, or dining room seating for different views.