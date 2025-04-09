Rick Steves Says American Towns Should Borrow One Feature From Italy To Create More Livable Downtowns

The piazza has been a European staple since ancient Greece's agora. It was a spot in town where people once came together to talk about politics, listen to speeches, and sometimes buy and sell goods. Sometimes it was near a church or town hall, where you caught up on the news from a town crier or posted notices, and celebrated festivals together. Basically, it was a place to interact, which is something we don't do as much as we used to.

Steves says having a pedestrian central space where we're not fighting traffic can be a game changer. Towns with squares can be more welcoming, he says. (Rome itself has over 2,000 piazzas.) We could all use a little practice speaking to other humans and making eye contact. It's something Steves often talks about. One tip he has for being a good traveler is trying to become more of an extrovert and just giving conversations with strangers a shot, which we may not be used to back home.

These days, we all walk around with our faces in our devices. We may chat with other people online, of course, but the in-person interaction we could be getting from a visit to a piazza in our own towns could be really beneficial. In fact, a 2023 study published in the journal Sage found that speaking to people in person can lower stress and boost happiness, even once a day. Steves says that, in a way, piazzas in Italy and the rest of Europe sort of compel people to come together in pedestrian zones, something he's worked on bringing to his own home town of Edmonds, Washington. It may be worth fighting for in your own home town as well.