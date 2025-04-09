One Of America's Most Romantic College Spots Is A Storybook Pond In New Jersey's Rutgers University
When you think of fairy-tale places to visit, you might dream of a romantic Italian city with coastal views or a couples-recommended national park lodge in America. Let's face it: A college campus probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. However, according to Travel + Leisure, you might want to reconsider where to go with your loved one. Out of the "51 Most Romantic Places in the U.S." (published in September 2024), Rutgers University's Passion Puddle, located at the school's New Brunswick campus a 45-minute drive from New York City, landed in the 30th spot.
Passion Puddle is an enchanting pond where you can take a nice stroll and watch the snow dust the area in the winter or enjoy the colorful foliage in the fall. It's located between the Cook and Douglass campuses, and Rutgers reports that "if a male student from Cook College and a Douglass College woman held hands and walked around the pond three times, they would be married and live happily ever after." The legend has become so well known that it made College Ranker's list of the "25 Most Romantic College Traditions" a year before it hit the Travel + Leisure list.
Is the Passion Puddle legend true?
Though the happily-ever-after concept tells the tale of a storybook romance, it hasn't proven to be a fact, and more often than not, Rutgers graduates claim it to be a myth. According to a r/Rutgers Reddit thread, many say they've been to the Passion Puddle with a significant other and broke up months later. While most comments on the thread are negative, one visitor stayed positive, replying that although his relationship didn't work out, he made a good first impression when he took his date to the pond.
While the legend of the Passion Puddle still lives on, the spot functions as more than just a pond for love. It has nice scenery peppered with trees and is a great place for students to find peace in nature after a long day of studying. Many students come to this area to get fresh air between classes or to hang out with their friends. Some couples may come here as well, which might just be what's keeping the legend alive as sparks fly.
So, next time you're planning an intimate getaway, put New Jersey at the top of your list. After you see the Garden State's lively boardwalk scene and award-winning beaches, take a brisk walk around Rutgers' famous Passion Puddle. Who knows what fortune may come your and your partner's way next.