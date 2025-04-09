The Best-Kept Secret, Locals-Only Seaside Town That Is Perfect For A Sunny Italian Riviera Getaway

As the balmy summer months approach, you're dreaming of lounging on a beach somewhere on the sunny European coast. There's just one problem — the iconic seaside destinations you've been thinking of, like Amalfi or Santorini, are now so overrun with tourists that it's almost impossible to have a good time. Luckily, there's a solution: a charming, little town hidden along the northwestern shores of Italy that's so secret, only locals know about it. Ospedaletti, in the Italian Riviera region of Liguria, has everything you could want from a European summer vacation — dramatic cliffs fronted by sparkling turquoise beaches and cozy trattorias to stop for delicious Mediterranean cuisine. And the best part is you'll avoid the hectic swarm of nearby towns like Portofino and the Cinque Terre (which is one of Italy's most overrated tourist traps, so you might want to skip it anyway).

The town gets its name from the Italian word "ospedale" (hospice, in English) thanks to the pilgrim's hospital, known as the Knights Hospitaller, which was established there in the Middle Ages by the Knights of Saint John. Since then, Ospedaletti has grown into an enchanting seaside paradise dotted with colorful houses, walking trails that meander through the surrounding hills, and plenty of historical attractions like museums and galleries.

Ospedaletti is also within easy travel distance of other stunning destinations like Genoa, the region's capital, and coastal retreats along the French Riviera, namely Nice and Menton, so it serves as a great base for day trips that explore the many cultural landmarks nearby. Ospedaletti doesn't have its own train station (which probably helps to keep its tourist numbers low), but taxi transfers from the airport are available, or you can rent a car.