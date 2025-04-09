Florida's Only Presidential Site Is A Tropical Key West Hideaway Offering A Glimpse Into History

Who doesn't love an island getaway? Even presidents need a vacation from time to time. Kennedy enjoyed his free time on the Maine coast at Hyannis, Obama vacationed in his home state of Hawaii, and Trump spent plenty of time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. However, for President Harry Truman, only the authentic, quirky, and under-the-radar Key West of the 1940s and '50s would do.

During his time in office, President Truman and First Lady Bess enjoyed getting out of Washington. In 1946, he made his first trip to Key West and stayed in a building originally constructed for Navy personnel. The building had previously been used by President Taft in 1912 and Thomas Edison in 1918. Truman enjoyed his stay on the island and at this Little White House so much that he returned 11 more times during his presidency and five additional trips after. In total, Truman used the house for 175 days during his time in office.

Today, the Little White House has been restored to how it appeared in 1949 and provides a fantastic glimpse into the histories of the man and the island at the time. Because he spent so much time in Key West, the house was more than just a vacation residence — it served as a second White House away from Washington, D.C. Several important pieces of legislation were signed into law here, including an executive order requiring federal contractors to hire minorities and the 1948 Key West Accord, which reorganized the military and formed the modern Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force.