Hidden On Guatemala's Coast Is A Quirky, Under-The-Radar Town With A Vibrant Caribbean Culture

Two of Central America's most alluring features for travelers are its pristine natural beauty and ancient Mayan structures; Guatemala has both in spades. The country is home to several popular destinations, like Tikal, which has some of the best Mayan ruins in all of Central America, and the iconic Lake Atitlán, which gives Italy's Lake Como competition as the 'World's Most Beautiful Lake.' One place that gets overlooked on many Guatemala itineraries is the port town of Livingston. While you may have not heard of the little town situated on the eastern side of the country, you may have heard of the Rio Dulce — a scenic river that winds its way past the town of the same name and then all the way to Livingston. Taking a languid boat ride down the Rio Dulce also happens to be the easiest way to get to Livingston (the alternative being a three-hour jungle hike), which is why this little town remains relatively off the beaten path.

Those that make their way to Livingston are rewarded by a colorful Caribbean town that packs in more authentic culture and gorgeous nature than many places in the world. The town is home to Guatemala's only African-descended community, the Garifuna, and has a rich history because of its historical heyday as a busy Caribbean port. You'll find food, culture, and activities here that you won't find in other parts of the country. However, remember that Livingston is a low-lying tropical region surrounded by water, so keep your adventurous spirits high and pack well for when you encounter the region's heavy humidity and over-friendly bugs.