One Of Washington, DC's Most Interesting Attractions Is A Wildly Unique, Underrated, Immersive Museum

The Mansion on O Street was originally built in 1892 as a private residence, but when Leonards purchased it in 1980, she reimagined it as a dynamic space that serves as a museum, hotel, curiosity shop, and event venue all in one. The mansion now contains over 100 uniquely designed rooms, filled to the brim with antiques, signed memorabilia, and historical artifacts. Unlike traditional museums, guests are encouraged to touch, explore, and can even purchase many of the items on display. Among the treasures are autographed rockstars' guitars, a dress once worn by Audrey Hepburn, and Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix's running shoe.

Beyond the artifacts, the rooms themselves are a spectacle, each themed after different architectural styles and historical periods. An Art Deco penthouse, a log cabin room, and the John Lennon Suite are just a few of the mansion's unique spaces. The mansion also holds a piece of civil rights history: Rosa Parks lived here for nearly 10 years, and her former room remains preserved. But perhaps the star attraction of the O Museum is its hidden doors leading to secret passages — at least 60 of which are accessible on any given day. As Leonards told The Georgetowner, "Secret doors reignite the wonder in all of us. They encourage us to let go of our inhibitions and allow us to open up, explore, and tap into our own potential." Some are tucked behind mirrors and picture frames, so vigilance is key if you want to find the doors.