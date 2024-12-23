Just Off The National Mall In D.C. Is A Museum Known For Its Contemporary Art & Design

When it comes to iconic and historic places that should land on everyone's travel bucket list, "Our Nation's Capital" of Washington D.C., known as D.C., definitely fits the bill. Washington, D.C. offers some of the best activities for adults on vacation and is home to one of the best Chinatowns in America. Across the 68 square miles of D.C., you can visit famous landmarks such as The Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and the U.S. Capitol Building.

Over 25 million visitors flock to D.C. each year to explore these landmarks, including the National Mall, a two-mile-long park along the Potomac River and home to the Smithsonian Institution Museums. It's also one of the pretty cities in America, serving as a dream come true for art lovers, and the plethora of museums that call DC home can satisfy those art lovers. Just off the National Mall is a museum known for its contemporary art & design, known as the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

A 1966 act of Congress called for establishing a national contemporary and modern art institution, and the vision for the Hirshhorn was born. It officially opened in 1974 and got its name from Joseph H. Hirshhorn, a philanthropist and art collector who donated his extensive collection. There are currently over 12,000 art pieces housed in the Hirshhorn across multiple mediums, and it's considered one of the most visited modern art museums in the United States.