Just Off The National Mall In D.C. Is A Museum Known For Its Contemporary Art & Design
When it comes to iconic and historic places that should land on everyone's travel bucket list, "Our Nation's Capital" of Washington D.C., known as D.C., definitely fits the bill. Washington, D.C. offers some of the best activities for adults on vacation and is home to one of the best Chinatowns in America. Across the 68 square miles of D.C., you can visit famous landmarks such as The Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and the U.S. Capitol Building.
Over 25 million visitors flock to D.C. each year to explore these landmarks, including the National Mall, a two-mile-long park along the Potomac River and home to the Smithsonian Institution Museums. It's also one of the pretty cities in America, serving as a dream come true for art lovers, and the plethora of museums that call DC home can satisfy those art lovers. Just off the National Mall is a museum known for its contemporary art & design, known as the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.
A 1966 act of Congress called for establishing a national contemporary and modern art institution, and the vision for the Hirshhorn was born. It officially opened in 1974 and got its name from Joseph H. Hirshhorn, a philanthropist and art collector who donated his extensive collection. There are currently over 12,000 art pieces housed in the Hirshhorn across multiple mediums, and it's considered one of the most visited modern art museums in the United States.
The Hirshhorn Museum is a work of art itself
The Hirshhorn's architecture, designed by Gordon Bunshaft, is its own work of art and a major draw for visitors. The museum's website calls the circular structure a "large piece of functional sculpture." Bunshaft was an art collector himself, and the design was inspired by the New York City's Guggenheim Museum to stand apart from the other buildings on the Mall while looking copacetic with the rest of D.C. The building's structure lies on four acres with curved galleries, is 82 feet high, and is elevated on four 14 feet high piers. There are over 60,000 square feet of space on three floors, including a 274-seat auditorium and an on-site cafe.
Inside the gallery walls, you can discover rotating exhibits featuring paintings, sculptures, photographs, films, and videos from the Hirshhorn collection and beyond. Artists featured in the museum include Andy Warhol, Edward Hooper, Pablo Picasso, and Auguste Rodin.
Museum admission is free, and it is open seven days a week. On your self-guided tour, you'll want to utilize the Hirshhorn Eye, the in-gallery mobile guide, where visitors use their phone to scan the art they are viewing and the information about that piece appears. Guided tours are also offered based on current exhibits on varying dates and times, which can be found on the website, and group tours can be arranged by request. If you're looking for a specific work or artist, check out the research archives online or at the museum.
Discover more art in the museum's sculpture garden and art school
The 1.3 acre Sculpture Garden is arguably its own attraction, uniquely sitting sunk six to 14 feet below street level. Here, you can view "The Burghers of Calais" sculpture by famed artist Auguste Rodin. There's also the "Wish Tree for Washington, DC" done by Yoko Ono. One of the most notable sights in the courtyard area is a circular fountain, known unofficially as the museum's trademark. As part of a museum renovation process, the garden is undergoing a revitalization process.
Tripadvisor reviewers mention that the "jaw-dropping" sculpture garden is extensive and a highlight, with several even liking it better than the museum itself. Others raved on it for its kid and family-friendly options with one calling it a "must for your mind." Inspiring artists are encouraged to bring along a pencil and a sketchpad, and sketching is allowed in the sculpture garden.
You can also unleash your inner artist at the museum's Hirshhorn Art School on the lower level, where you can try your hand at a variety of art-making activities. In addition to scheduled programs and classes, the Art School also offers drop-in studio programming. Don't forget to check out the expansive gift shop to take home a souvenir, where Smithsonian associates also receive a discount.
Tips for a successful visit to family-friendly Hirshhorn Museum
The Hirshhorn welcomes guests of all ages and has created family-friendly options for families with both children and teens, listed on their website. Families with children can pick up printed exhibition guides at the welcome desk for a small donation. There are also drop-in programs and open studios weekly. Teens can join interactive art-making programs monthly for free through the museum's teen studio and other programs. They also offer teacher guides and school programs for field trips.
The museum's location near the National Mall makes getting there easy on the D.C. Metrorail system. You can exit at the Smithsonian stop on either the Blue, Orange, or Silver lines to put you in perfect proximity to all of The Smithsonian Institution's gems. There are also several Metrobus lines that travel to the National Mall. You'll want to plan two to three hours while visiting the expansive museum and garden, and longer if you plan to take part in a class or workshop or indulge in the gift shop or food and beverage.
If you want to experience the Hirshhorn without being there in person or preparing a visit, you can check out their six-episode docuseries, "Finding the Next Great Artist." It was produced in conjunction with MTV and the Smithsonian Channel, allowing the museum to expand the love and reach of modern art to more people.