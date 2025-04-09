Tucked In Paris' Prestigious Golden Triangle Is A Hotel Where Italian Design And French Elegance Collide
Paris has long been the global epicenter of luxury, home to the finest gastronomy, haute couture, art collections, and five-star hotels. And though many of those hotels have reigned over the hospitality scene for decades, a glamorous newcomer in 2021 quickly joined the list of the most luxurious hotels in all of Paris: Bulgari Hotel Paris. The Bulgari fine jewelry brand was founded in the late 19th century in Rome and soon became famed for its lavish eye-catching gems and Serpenti designs worn by European royals and Hollywood celebrities. The brand entered the hotel space in 2004 with the first Bulgari hotel in Milan. While other properties have followed worldwide, the Parisian outpost was Bulgari's first foray into France. The Bulgari Hotel Paris brings sleek Italian style to one of Paris' most iconic neighborhoods. It occupies a prominent position on the Golden Triangle, an area created by the intersections of the famous roads Champs-Élysées, Avenue George V, and Avenue Montaigne. The hotel's 76 spacious rooms and suites are chic cocoons, artfully curated with Italian art and design pieces, and the restaurant, Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, is a convivial place for excellent Italian cuisine, which can be enjoyed alfresco in the leafy courtyard during the summer months. A luxe highlight is the spa, which features an enormous, mosaic-tiled swimming pool, a welcome sanctuary after a day of exploring Paris.
Bulgari Hotel Paris is located on the Avenue George V in the 8th arrondissement of Paris. The hotel is just a 45-minute drive from Charles de Gaulle Airport, considered one of the most luxurious airports in the world. Paris is beautiful to visit year-round, but the city has a special appeal in winter, according to Rick Steves.
Staying at Bulgari Hotel Paris
On a gracious Avenue George V corner, Paris' iconic Hausmannian architecture gives way to a minimalist limestone facade punctuated by generously-sized windows. Bulgari Hotel Paris' interiors honor Italian modernism and artisanship, from Gio Ponti furniture to Barovier&Toso glass. The stylish rooms and suites are airy and spacious with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking Paris, but outfitted in a warm color palette, such as rich brown, deep burgundy, and ochre. The larger suites boast luxe touches, such as glossy bookshelves, private terraces, and sprawling bathrooms anchored by extravagant marble soaking tubs. One of the most lavish accommodations in all of Paris is the Bulgari Penthouse, a 3,300-square-foot duplex crowning the hotel. The enormous residence seems to float above the city of Paris with panoramic views of the Eiffel Tower from the master bedroom. And what better place to enjoy the incredible cityscape than the penthouse's private outdoor rooftop, lushly landscaped to create a city oasis and arrayed with comfortable seating.
"There are many fine hotels in Paris, but the Bulgari is something unique — luxurious and homey at the same time," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I've stayed at the property multiple times and am always struck by the deep professionalism and amiability of the staff." And while the discreet atmosphere may seem to cater more to adults, children are heartily welcomed at Bulgari Hotel Paris, which offers The Little Gems Club program for children, including charming welcome gifts to in-room play areas.
The amenities of Bulgari Hotel Paris
The culinary heartbeat of Bulgari Hotel Paris is Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, run by the namesake three-Michelin starred Italian chef. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner is served in the chic, orange-and-gold-toned dining room that opens onto a serene outdoor courtyard. Classic and innovative Italian dishes are on the menu, such as beef carpaccio, handmade pasta, veal Milanese, and suckling pig with orange caramel sauce. Both hotel guests and resident Parisians adore slipping into the sleek Bulgari Bar and Lounge, a glamorously dark lacquered space perfect for an aperitif or nightcap.
Paris' most pampering abode must be the Bulgari Spa, a 4,000-square-foot retreat beneath the hotel. Here, guests can swim in the magnificent mosaic-lined pool that stretches 80 feet, recline on loungers on the Roman bath-inspired pool deck, or soak in the Vitality Pool. Nine treatment rooms and a Spa Suite welcome guests for a full menu of indulgent treatments, and other amenities include a sauna and steam room. Active travelers can also get a workout in at the state-of-the-art fitness center, which is open 24 hours. However, the spectacular city of Paris and its endless treasures beckon just steps away from Bulgari Hotel Paris. The hotel's expert concierge can help unlock access to the city, from shopping trips in the Golden Triangle (considered one of the 10 best shopping experiences across Europe) and private tours of beloved museums like the Louvre or the Musée d'Orsay, to coveted reservations at Paris' best Michelin-starred restaurants or wildly popular bistros.