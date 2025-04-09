Tucked In Paris' Prestigious Golden Triangle Is A Hotel Where Italian Design And French Elegance Collide

Paris has long been the global epicenter of luxury, home to the finest gastronomy, haute couture, art collections, and five-star hotels. And though many of those hotels have reigned over the hospitality scene for decades, a glamorous newcomer in 2021 quickly joined the list of the most luxurious hotels in all of Paris: Bulgari Hotel Paris. The Bulgari fine jewelry brand was founded in the late 19th century in Rome and soon became famed for its lavish eye-catching gems and Serpenti designs worn by European royals and Hollywood celebrities. The brand entered the hotel space in 2004 with the first Bulgari hotel in Milan. While other properties have followed worldwide, the Parisian outpost was Bulgari's first foray into France. The Bulgari Hotel Paris brings sleek Italian style to one of Paris' most iconic neighborhoods. It occupies a prominent position on the Golden Triangle, an area created by the intersections of the famous roads Champs-Élysées, Avenue George V, and Avenue Montaigne. The hotel's 76 spacious rooms and suites are chic cocoons, artfully curated with Italian art and design pieces, and the restaurant, Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, is a convivial place for excellent Italian cuisine, which can be enjoyed alfresco in the leafy courtyard during the summer months. A luxe highlight is the spa, which features an enormous, mosaic-tiled swimming pool, a welcome sanctuary after a day of exploring Paris.

Bulgari Hotel Paris is located on the Avenue George V in the 8th arrondissement of Paris. The hotel is just a 45-minute drive from Charles de Gaulle Airport, considered one of the most luxurious airports in the world. Paris is beautiful to visit year-round, but the city has a special appeal in winter, according to Rick Steves.