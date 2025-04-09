The World's Largest Man-Made Whitewater River Is A Renowned Outdoor Recreation Center Full Of Fun

One region of the U.S. is home to two of the world's most amazing whitewater attractions. Surprisingly, this region is the U.S. South, not the mountainous West. Columbus, Georgia boasts the world's longest urban whitewater course, the RushSouth WhiteWater Park on the Chattahoochee River, whereas Charlotte, South Carolina is home to the U.S. National Whitewater Center (USNWC), which is the world's largest man-made whitewater river. While the USNWC isn't America's first artificial whitewater course, it's definitely the most humongous, churning a whopping 12 million gallons of water on two different runs.

Each run has a 21-foot drop, generating enough water speed and turbulence to simulate the standing waves, holes, and eddy lines of Class II to IV rapids. These rapids may not be exactly like the ones occurring in nature, but they are authentic enough that whitewater slalom-kayak racers train on them to prepare for the Olympics. In some ways, the artificial river's conditions are even more suitable for training than a wild river would be: the rapids are positioned unnaturally close together, and a gigantic conveyor belt continuously circulates boaters back to the starting point, allowing for repeat runs.

But the 1,300-acre USNWC was not designed for Olympic training only. It was established to promote active, healthy lifestyles in the general population. Since its inception in 2006, it has become a year-round water- and land-based playground for people of all ages, with one main campus — where the whitewater course and the other activities discussed in this article are located — along with several satellites.