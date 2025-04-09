The World's Largest Man-Made Whitewater River Is A Renowned Outdoor Recreation Center Full Of Fun
One region of the U.S. is home to two of the world's most amazing whitewater attractions. Surprisingly, this region is the U.S. South, not the mountainous West. Columbus, Georgia boasts the world's longest urban whitewater course, the RushSouth WhiteWater Park on the Chattahoochee River, whereas Charlotte, South Carolina is home to the U.S. National Whitewater Center (USNWC), which is the world's largest man-made whitewater river. While the USNWC isn't America's first artificial whitewater course, it's definitely the most humongous, churning a whopping 12 million gallons of water on two different runs.
Each run has a 21-foot drop, generating enough water speed and turbulence to simulate the standing waves, holes, and eddy lines of Class II to IV rapids. These rapids may not be exactly like the ones occurring in nature, but they are authentic enough that whitewater slalom-kayak racers train on them to prepare for the Olympics. In some ways, the artificial river's conditions are even more suitable for training than a wild river would be: the rapids are positioned unnaturally close together, and a gigantic conveyor belt continuously circulates boaters back to the starting point, allowing for repeat runs.
But the 1,300-acre USNWC was not designed for Olympic training only. It was established to promote active, healthy lifestyles in the general population. Since its inception in 2006, it has become a year-round water- and land-based playground for people of all ages, with one main campus — where the whitewater course and the other activities discussed in this article are located — along with several satellites.
Range of activities at the U.S. National Whitewater Park
Activities on USNWC's artificial river include various levels of white water rafting experiences, from family rafting (tame) to adventure (wet and wild) and rodeo rafting (wettest and wildest). In addition, seasoned visitors with their own gear can do whitewater kayaking and SUP trips on the artificial river. Classes are available for both youths and adults new to whitewater as well as for experienced boaters wanting to improve their abilities, with all gear provided by the center. Some of the available whitewater classes focus on specific skills, like stroke technique, whitewater rescue, and kayak rolling. Are you someone who prefers flat water to whitewater? Guests have access to flat water boating, too, on a nearby stretch of the Catawba River that's part of the main USNWC campus.
Landlubbers can also find plenty of thrills at the USNWC main campus, including bouldering and top-rope climbing at an enormous outdoor climbing area. The center also boasts the world's only artificial deep water-free solo complex, with five 25- to 45-foot high climbing walls positioned above a deep pool of water, into which a climber falls when finished on the wall. Guests can also brave the adrenaline-pumping zip line and rope walking course and explore 40 miles of single-track mountain biking trails. And we're not even done yet. Other activities at the center's main campus include hiking and trail running (also on the single-track trails), various yoga practices, off-leash activities for dogs, and ice skating from mid-November through mid-February.
The park's colorful festivals and competitions
Even though most visitors aren't at risk for boredom, a series of vibrant festivals happen throughout the year at the USNWC, just to keep it all fresh. During a three-day celebration of the outdoor lifestyle known as Tuckfest, up to 40,000 guests flood the main USNWC campus to listen to award-winning bands, visit expos, attend clinics, and watch kayak and bike races and a climbing competition at the deep solo complex. There are also holiday events like the Green River Revival when the center's resident leprechaun dyes the river green in honor of St. Patrick's Day. (Be sure to check out our article on 11 truly bizarre festivals around the world if you're a fan of zany festivals.)
At this point, it would be normal to wonder: How much does all of this outdoor goodness cost? While a daily parking pass at the center is $12, access to the USNWC campus itself is completely free of charge. However, guests do need to pay for activities that require guiding services, instruction, and/or equipment use. The center sells daily passes for individual activities, but those interested in multiple activities should consider purchasing an all-access pass for better value. The all-access pass gives guests the freedom to participate in all activities happening at the center on the day of their visit.