11 Truly Bizarre Festivals Around The World We Can't Believe Exist

One of the most peculiar festivals in the world is "eukonkanto" — aka the wife-carrying competition, which originated in Sonkajärvi, Finland, in 1992. The contents of the festival are exactly what the title suggests: Male competitors race through a massive 831-foot obstacle course while carrying their female partners over their shoulders.

In fact, there are multiple options for how to carry your wife during the race. Some opt for a piggyback style, others a fireman's carry. Any duo looking for a real challenge might opt for an Estonian-style hold. This is where the woman wraps her legs around her husband's shoulders, hanging upside down for the duration of the course. The best part? The winning duo is gifted a stein of beer that weighs the same as the woman who was carried.

Though the competition launched as a fun-wheeling race in the 1990s, experts believe that it has its origins in the 1800s. It's thought that the original "wife carrier" was Finnish Robin Hood figure Ronkainen the Robber. This thief-turned-folk-hero was known for stealing food and women from nearby towns before retreating back into the forest. A less sensational theory says that Ronkainen auditioned wannabe members of his gang by forcing them to carry heavy bags through a boulder-riddled obstacle course. Whatever the truth, this festival continues to celebrate the nation's heritage and invites others to dive deep into a little-known corner of Finnish history.