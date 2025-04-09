A Charming College City In New York's Finger Lakes Region Is Vibrant And Artsy With Gorgeous State Parks
The artsy destination of Ithaca is a charming college city that offers travelers a unique energy and plenty to do in the great outdoors. Nestled in the center of state parks, preserves, and low hills, Ithaca serves as a home base for exploring New York's Finger Lakes region.
About an hour's drive from the affordable Central New York destination of Syracuse, Ithaca isn't too far off the beaten path. In fact, it's within about a five-hour drive of major metropolitan areas like Boston, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Driving is the most convenient way to get to Ithaca, as there's no Amtrak station and the airport is currently international in name only (though travelers from New York and Virginia can definitely fly in). Once you arrive, there is plenty to see and do in Ithaca, from the various college campuses to festivals, state parks, and more.
When it comes to vacationing in the Finger Lakes region, Ithaca is also not far from other gorgeous small towns, like Watkins Glen, which is famous for its wine as well as epic hiking trails, and Penn Yan, known for its beautiful lake and many options for recreation. Ithaca itself is an excellent place to start if you're looking for a low-key vacation in New York state. The ideal itinerary includes a deep dive into Cornell University's educational offerings, arts and culture experiences all around the city, and leaving the city streets behind for some well-traveled hiking paths in one of the nearby state parks.
Center your itinerary around Ithaca's college offerings
Ithaca's multiple college campuses are the main attraction for college students and their families, but each campus also offers events that are open to the public. These colleges ensure Ithaca doesn't lose its vibrant, artsy personality, or the sense that it's "10 square miles surrounded by reality," as the signs say. Between Cornell University and Ithaca College, each campus offers unique adventures for every interest.
Although some aspects of Cornell University are only accessible to students and faculty, the public can enjoy a host of things to do. Consider visiting the Botanic Gardens and other gardens around campus, catching a screening at Cornell Cinema, viewing student art and the on-campus art museum, and exploring exhibits in the art, mineralogy, and Wortham military museums. Or make a day of visiting the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, which studies birds and offers trails and, of course, birdwatching opportunities. If you're in town on a Friday evening during the school year, make sure to visit Cornell's Fuertes Observatory for a celestial viewing experience (open 8 p.m. until midnight).
Also consider taking advantage of Ithaca College's public events during your college tour. The college's theater and performing arts school puts on multiple shows each season, from original student-written shows to operas and adaptations of Tony-nominated musicals like "Catch Me If You Can: The Musical." For more educational experiences outside of the city, be sure to check out the Corning Museum of Glass and the Museum of the Earth on your way into or out of town.
Get to know Ithaca's artsy side
Beyond the college campuses, Ithaca is also home to various arts and culture attractions, including museums, galleries, cinemas, and theaters. Venues like the State Theatre of Ithaca offer dozens of performances each year (one is bound to coincide with your travel plans!), from professional ballets to rock shows, stand-up comics, film screenings, and live performances from renowned artists like Elvis Costello and They Might Be Giants. Independent films are a draw at Ithaca's Cinemapolis, an arthouse cinema in the heart of downtown with five screening rooms that serves gourmet popcorn.
One free way to indulge in the arts scene in Ithaca is by using the Visit Ithaca Art Seek Pass. The itinerary guides you through public art on the streets of the city, so no matter when you visit, you can catch some of Ithaca's culture. Another excellent place to start a walking tour, with or without a plan in mind, is The Commons, which has four blocks of shopping, eateries, and vendors. Grab a coffee and a bagel and check out the Sagan Planet Walk while you're downtown, too. This walk is less than a mile long and takes you through a scale model of the solar system, inspired by astronomer and author Carl Sagan, who taught at Cornell.
On any day, you'll find that The Commons is bustling with activity, but people-watching, dining, and window shopping aren't the only attractions here. Major events pop up in The Commons year-round, at least once a month, and major annual events like the Apple Harvest Festival, Ice and Lights Festival, and Chili Fest could serve as the centerpiece of your vacation. If warm weather is more your speed, plan to visit during the Ithaca Festival, a long-running tradition that brings craft vendors, live performers, and a parade to downtown in the summer.
Enjoy the outdoors in and around Ithaca
Whether you find Ithaca intriguing for its college campuses or art attractions, you can't deny that its natural scenery is one of the highlights. Ithaca is home to two state parks — Buttermilk Falls State Park and Robert H. Treman State Park — as well as multiple town parks, five preserves, and 7 miles of multi-use trails.
Whether you want to enjoy spring wildflowers along South Hill Recreation Way or birdwatch while exploring Eldridge Wilderness Preserve, nature is never far away in Ithaca. However, Buttermilk Falls State Park is a favorite of locals and visitors alike, with not only gorgeous woodland hikes but namesake waterfalls as well. One popular hike is the Buttermilk Falls Gorge and Rim Trail Loop, which stretches 1.6 miles and offers waterfall views. The hike is best completed in the summer, especially when the swimming area is open. Lifeguards are stationed at the swimming area Fridays through Mondays. Even in the winter, the falls are beautiful, although it may not be the most comfortable time to go for a hike. Spring brings warmer temperatures, but you're just as likely to experience rain and below-freezing nights.
There is plenty to see year-round in the city and its outdoors attractions, but if your plan is to enjoy activities outside, you may want to aim for summer through fall. Though the early summer months are bustling with visitors in Ithaca, the weather is excellent for exploring. In contrast, the crisper fall temperatures coincide with fiery foliage that's perfect for photo ops, especially at Buttermilk Falls. In any season, make sure to pack a sweater, as mornings can be cool — and don't forget your hiking boots!