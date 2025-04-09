A Charming College City In New York's Finger Lakes Region Is Vibrant And Artsy With Gorgeous State Parks

The artsy destination of Ithaca is a charming college city that offers travelers a unique energy and plenty to do in the great outdoors. Nestled in the center of state parks, preserves, and low hills, Ithaca serves as a home base for exploring New York's Finger Lakes region.

About an hour's drive from the affordable Central New York destination of Syracuse, Ithaca isn't too far off the beaten path. In fact, it's within about a five-hour drive of major metropolitan areas like Boston, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Driving is the most convenient way to get to Ithaca, as there's no Amtrak station and the airport is currently international in name only (though travelers from New York and Virginia can definitely fly in). Once you arrive, there is plenty to see and do in Ithaca, from the various college campuses to festivals, state parks, and more.

When it comes to vacationing in the Finger Lakes region, Ithaca is also not far from other gorgeous small towns, like Watkins Glen, which is famous for its wine as well as epic hiking trails, and Penn Yan, known for its beautiful lake and many options for recreation. Ithaca itself is an excellent place to start if you're looking for a low-key vacation in New York state. The ideal itinerary includes a deep dive into Cornell University's educational offerings, arts and culture experiences all around the city, and leaving the city streets behind for some well-traveled hiking paths in one of the nearby state parks.