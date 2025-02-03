Hidden In The Heart Of New York's Finger Lakes Is A Mountain Town With Acclaimed Wineries And Lake Beauty

Penn Yan is the kind of town where you might find yourself smiling for no reason. If it were a character, it'd be that sweet, old soul who welcomes you with a pie, a good story, and a seat by the fire. Every day in this town, nestled in the heart of New York's Finger Lakes, feels like a hug, with a glass of wine and lakeside views. With its rolling vineyards, lake breezes, and small-town spirit, it's a completely different vibe from New York City, where you'll find many iconic spots from your favorite movies.

The unique name of Penn Yan comes from the mountain town's earliest settlers, who couldn't agree on what to call it. The Pennsylvanians wanted a nod to their home state, while the Yankees pushed for something that felt more their style. The solution was a mashup. Things really took off in Penn Yan in 1833 with the opening of the Crooked Lake Canal, which brought in mills of every kind, from paper to plaster. Railroads arrived in 1850, which boosted its status as a grape-growing hub. And then, in 1855, Susan B. Anthony put the town on the map when she organized a women's rights convention.

Driving from the Big Apple, you have a long journey ahead of you — five hours, to be exact. The drive from Albany, New York's oldest town, is three and a half hours long. For those starting in Trumansburg, known for its charming shops and cozy cafes, you're practically next door — less than an hour's drive away. If you're flying, the closest airport is Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, just over an hour from Penn Yan.