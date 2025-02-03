Hidden In The Heart Of New York's Finger Lakes Is A Mountain Town With Acclaimed Wineries And Lake Beauty
Penn Yan is the kind of town where you might find yourself smiling for no reason. If it were a character, it'd be that sweet, old soul who welcomes you with a pie, a good story, and a seat by the fire. Every day in this town, nestled in the heart of New York's Finger Lakes, feels like a hug, with a glass of wine and lakeside views. With its rolling vineyards, lake breezes, and small-town spirit, it's a completely different vibe from New York City, where you'll find many iconic spots from your favorite movies.
The unique name of Penn Yan comes from the mountain town's earliest settlers, who couldn't agree on what to call it. The Pennsylvanians wanted a nod to their home state, while the Yankees pushed for something that felt more their style. The solution was a mashup. Things really took off in Penn Yan in 1833 with the opening of the Crooked Lake Canal, which brought in mills of every kind, from paper to plaster. Railroads arrived in 1850, which boosted its status as a grape-growing hub. And then, in 1855, Susan B. Anthony put the town on the map when she organized a women's rights convention.
Driving from the Big Apple, you have a long journey ahead of you — five hours, to be exact. The drive from Albany, New York's oldest town, is three and a half hours long. For those starting in Trumansburg, known for its charming shops and cozy cafes, you're practically next door — less than an hour's drive away. If you're flying, the closest airport is Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, just over an hour from Penn Yan.
Sip and savor at Penn Yan's wineries
The Keuka Lake Outlet splits Penn Yan into a downtown and a vineyard-filled district, the latter stealing the spotlight. At Keuka Spring Vineyards, known for its award-winning wines, the selections range from dry reds to sweet whites. During the high season, you can enjoy cheeses and picnic snacks while sipping wine by the lake. They also regularly host events, so make sure to catch one of those when you visit. Scout Vineyards delivers a more intimate experience with their guided wine tastings. Their selection focuses on Chardonnay, and each tasting is complemented with food — a delightful and flavorful blend.
Another must-visit is Fox Run Vineyards, where you'll find house-made menu items at their cafe and an in-depth vineyard tour. Their tastings include flights of five wines, with options like sweet, dry, red, or Riesling. If you're curious about winemaking, their guided tour offers a behind-the-scenes look at their process, from the vines to the bottle. Don't miss Rooster Hill Vineyards, located on the northeast side of Keuka Lake. Whether you're basking in the summer sunshine or marveling at the snowy landscapes, this place boasts gorgeous lake panoramas and a serene atmosphere. Their tasting room is pleasant and inviting, and you can pair up six wines, ciders, or ports for a custom flight.
But perhaps the best way to indulge in all the vino is strolling along the Keuka Lake Wine Trail. Walk through family-owned vineyards, taste top-rated wines, and meet the creatives behind them. With scenic views, local shops, and quaint cafes along the way, it's your ultimate guide to unforgettable wine-tasting adventures.
Penn Yan's outdoor beauty is unmatched
When you're not treating your taste buds, you're probably doing something by the lake. Most people like to walk the Keuka Lake Outlet Trail. This 7-mile path allows for hiking and biking in the warmer months and snowmobiling or cross-country skiing in the winter. The trail stretches from Penn Yan to Dresden and cuts through a ravine that was carved over 10,000 years ago. Outdoor enthusiasts can admire the surroundings, fish in the creek, or take their pups for a walk.
If you're in the mood for some reflection or a bit of architecture, you have to check out the Garrett Memorial Chapel. Built in the 1930s in the Norman Gothic style, it's a stunning tribute to acclaimed winemaker Paul Garrett's son, Charles, who died of tuberculosis at 26. The chapel's design — featuring ornate stained glass windows and a peaceful church crypt — is perfect for those seeking quiet moments amidst exceptional craftsmanship. For those craving fun on the water, Penn Yan has you covered. Whether you're fishing, boating, or just soaking up the horizon, areas like Penn Yan Boat Launch or East Bluff Harbor are ideal for a day on the water. You'll find fantastic fishing and delicious food so that your time on Keuka Lake is both relaxing and memorable.
As alluring as Penn Yan is, it's one of the many overlooked small towns that travelers say are the most beautiful in New York. Maybe it's a good thing it's a hidden gem, maybe not. But one thing's for sure — it will capture your heart and stay in your thoughts long after you've left.