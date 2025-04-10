The Bluest Lake In Indonesia Is A Breathtaking Hidden Paradise Best Known As 'Mirror Of The Sky'

Indonesia is well-known worldwide for its perfect white sand and pink beaches that stretch as far as the horizon. However, what tends to fly under the radar for many travelers are the country's majestic lakes that beckon adventure further off the beaten path. One of these natural wonders, Lake Toba, is a majestic crater lake in North Sumatra Province. However, just off the K-shaped island of Sulawesi lies Indonesia's bluest lake, Lake Paisu Pok. If you need a true hidden paradise getaway or a real adventure where crystal clear waters reflect the gorgeous blue skies above, this unspoiled and untouched piece of heaven is waiting — if you can brave the long journey. The trip takes travelers to Luwuk, and then the Banggai Archipelago of Central Sulawesi, in Eastern Indonesia. Even though the "mirror of the sky" has been trending on social media, the lake is rarely seen by foreign visitors.

The words "paisu pok" come from the local Banggai language. The phrase comes from the words for a dark-colored lake floor, due to locals being able to spot dark aquatic matter on the bottom of the lake through the crystal clear, cerulean waters. Don't be misled by the photos — the lake is up to nearly 50 feet (15 meters) deep in some places, making it a one-of-a-kind destination for diving, snorkeling, swimming, boating, or paddleboarding. Even though you'll be able to rent basic water sports gear there, bring your camera and drone to capture the unreal scenes at one of the clearest lakes in the world. Indonesia allows adults to fly small drones without a permit or license below 500 feet. If you bring one, be sure to follow the local regulations, as the penalties are stiff.