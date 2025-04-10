The Bluest Lake In Indonesia Is A Breathtaking Hidden Paradise Best Known As 'Mirror Of The Sky'
Indonesia is well-known worldwide for its perfect white sand and pink beaches that stretch as far as the horizon. However, what tends to fly under the radar for many travelers are the country's majestic lakes that beckon adventure further off the beaten path. One of these natural wonders, Lake Toba, is a majestic crater lake in North Sumatra Province. However, just off the K-shaped island of Sulawesi lies Indonesia's bluest lake, Lake Paisu Pok. If you need a true hidden paradise getaway or a real adventure where crystal clear waters reflect the gorgeous blue skies above, this unspoiled and untouched piece of heaven is waiting — if you can brave the long journey. The trip takes travelers to Luwuk, and then the Banggai Archipelago of Central Sulawesi, in Eastern Indonesia. Even though the "mirror of the sky" has been trending on social media, the lake is rarely seen by foreign visitors.
The words "paisu pok" come from the local Banggai language. The phrase comes from the words for a dark-colored lake floor, due to locals being able to spot dark aquatic matter on the bottom of the lake through the crystal clear, cerulean waters. Don't be misled by the photos — the lake is up to nearly 50 feet (15 meters) deep in some places, making it a one-of-a-kind destination for diving, snorkeling, swimming, boating, or paddleboarding. Even though you'll be able to rent basic water sports gear there, bring your camera and drone to capture the unreal scenes at one of the clearest lakes in the world. Indonesia allows adults to fly small drones without a permit or license below 500 feet. If you bring one, be sure to follow the local regulations, as the penalties are stiff.
A local outdoor adventure off the beaten path
Lake Paisu Pok sits just a stone's throw from the small, picturesque village of Luk Panenteng. In contrast with the breathtaking diving at Wakatobi Resort in Southeast Sulawesi, Luk Panenteng and much of Peleng Island is not developed with tourist infrastructure. Before leaving Luwuk, bring plenty of cash, including small bills, to pay for guides, travel expenses, and fees at the lake.
Reviewers on Google raved about the friendly owners of Homestay Lukpanenteng 2, writing that the hosts will go out of their way to organize day trips, provide transportation, and open a window into one of Indonesia's many local cultures. The family's home is just a short walk away from a handful of small gazebos that dot the lakeside. For only a few dollars, rent a paddleboard and snorkel, or explore the crystal lake waters from a boat. When you get hungry, grab a bite to eat at the lakeside shop or head back to the homestay for a home-cooked meal.
Depending on where you are from, you may be the first person from your state, or maybe even from your country, to visit the area. If you do not have a local guide (recommended if you do not speak the language), note that many of the genuinely curious and friendly locals will not speak English. Local Indonesian tourists will pack the lake on weekends.
Prepare for your adventure to Lake Paisu Pok
As Central Sulawesi is far off the beaten path for most tourists, you'll have a full dose of local transportation to reach Lake Paisu Pok. Whether flying from Jakarta, Indonesia's under-the-radar capital city, or Bali, your first step is a domestic flight to Luwuk (u is pronounced as oo as in hoop). After you reach Luwuk airport (LUW), take a taxi or a Grab (an app that offers rideshares and other services) for approximately 50,000 Rupiah (about $3) to the local ferry port, Pelabuhan Rakyat Luwuk. Boats are scheduled to leave at 2:00 pm to Leme Leme, however, they often leave late. If you are traveling in a group or want to splurge on a day trip, consider chartering a speedboat, which may cost about $200, but will be more tailored to your schedule.
Once you arrive at Leme Leme, the adventure has just begun. Rent a scooter from Novpitri Homestay or hire a driver to take you the additional 15 miles to Lake Paisu Pok. On the way, you'll pass the gorgeous Pantai Poganda beach, with inspiring sunrises and sunsets, as well as Paisu Batango, a popular local spring-fed lagoon and swimming hole.
Lake Paisu Pok's smooth, blue waters are best visited during Central Sulawesi's dry season between April and October. Not only will you have less rain, but you'll also have fewer mosquitoes. Skeeters in this part of Indonesia can carry tropical diseases, including malaria. Wear long clothing to protect yourself from the sun and those pesky buggers when you're not in the water, and carry bug spray.