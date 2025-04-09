One Of France's Most Beautiful Villages Is Set Amid Fields Of Lavender Between Limestone Cliffs

One of the village's most iconic sights is the golden star suspended high between two jagged cliffs. The first recorded mention of the star dates back to the 15th century, though lore suggests it was placed there much earlier. According to one popular legend, a knight returning from the Crusades hung the star as a tribute to the Virgin Mary for sparing his life. The village itself traces its roots back to the fifth century when monks established a monastery here. Centuries later, in the 1100s, the Notre-Dame de Beauvoir chapel was built in its place. A popular pilgrimage site, the chapel is perched on the cliffs above the village and serves as a great vantage point for the surrounding valley — though reaching it requires climbing over 250 stone steps.

Moustiers-Sainte-Marie is also known for its artistic heritage, particularly in the craft of faïence. This elegant ceramic, known for its detail and soft colors, has been produced here since the 17th century. Today, visitors can learn more about this traditional pottery at the Museum of Faïence, which showcases exquisite examples from across different eras. If you want to bring home a handcrafted piece, head to Faïence Bondil, one of the village's most highly rated ceramic shops, with 4.8 stars on Tripadvisor. Between April and September 2025, you can even tour its workshop every Wednesday and see artisans at work.