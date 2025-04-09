One Of France's Most Beautiful Villages Is Set Amid Fields Of Lavender Between Limestone Cliffs
Within Provence, the colorful French region known for its cuisine and rich history, lies a village reminiscent of a medieval painting — Moustiers-Sainte-Marie, where stone houses against the cliffs are watched over by a golden star strung high above. This village, with its beautiful cobbled streets and surrounding Verdon Gorge landscape, was recognized by Les Plus Beaux Villages de France (The Most Beautiful Villages of France).
Located about an hour and 30 minutes outside of Marseille, France's overlooked, second-largest city, Moustiers-Sainte-Marie is best accessed by car. The nearest major airport is Marseille-Provence Airport, from which it's about a 90-minute drive through rolling countryside and lavender fields. You could also take a train from Marseille to Pré de Foire, then transfer to another train to Moustiers-Sainte-Marie, though this journey is longer, totaling over three hours. Once in the village, visitors can learn about its long tradition of faïence, a delicate tin-glazed pottery, and dine at a Michelin-star restaurant. There's also plenty to do outdoors beyond the village center — whether it's hiking through the cliffs, swimming in Lake Sainte-Croix, or wandering through fields of fragrant lavender.
Explore the history and artistry of Moustiers-Sainte-Marie
One of the village's most iconic sights is the golden star suspended high between two jagged cliffs. The first recorded mention of the star dates back to the 15th century, though lore suggests it was placed there much earlier. According to one popular legend, a knight returning from the Crusades hung the star as a tribute to the Virgin Mary for sparing his life. The village itself traces its roots back to the fifth century when monks established a monastery here. Centuries later, in the 1100s, the Notre-Dame de Beauvoir chapel was built in its place. A popular pilgrimage site, the chapel is perched on the cliffs above the village and serves as a great vantage point for the surrounding valley — though reaching it requires climbing over 250 stone steps.
Moustiers-Sainte-Marie is also known for its artistic heritage, particularly in the craft of faïence. This elegant ceramic, known for its detail and soft colors, has been produced here since the 17th century. Today, visitors can learn more about this traditional pottery at the Museum of Faïence, which showcases exquisite examples from across different eras. If you want to bring home a handcrafted piece, head to Faïence Bondil, one of the village's most highly rated ceramic shops, with 4.8 stars on Tripadvisor. Between April and September 2025, you can even tour its workshop every Wednesday and see artisans at work.
Moustiers-Sainte-Marie's local flavors, lakes, and lavender
Moustiers-Sainte-Marie is a great chance for travelers to try out exceptional Provençal cuisine. Traveling Tessie, a blogger who explored the village, described her visit to Côté Jardin as her "favorite meal" of her trip. This hillside restaurant offers a small but carefully curated seasonal menu available à la carte or as a preset meal. For an upscale dining experience, head to La Bastide de Moustiers, a Michelin-starred restaurant set on a terrace surrounded by olive trees. The menu celebrates Mediterranean flavors, with dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients.
Moustiers-Sainte-Marie is enveloped in some of France's most breathtaking landscapes. The Verdon Gorge, France's under-the-radar Grand Canyon, is a paradise for nature lovers, esteemed for its imposing cliffs, emerald waters, and countless hiking opportunities. One must-see spot is the Cascade du Riou, a waterfall tucked within the gorge, perfect for those looking to cool off after a long hike or go canyoning. Just a seven-minute drive from the village, Lake Sainte-Croix has turquoise water and sandy beaches suitable for swimming. The beach of Bauduen is a popular choice, but those looking for some more secluded spots can find them by walking west along the shoreline. If you visit between mid-June and mid-July, don't miss the chance to explore the lavender fields of the Valensole Plateau, located just 20 minutes from Moustiers-Sainte-Marie in the direction of Puimoisson. As far as the eye can see, the fields cover the rolling hills in purple and fill the air with their sweet, calming fragrance.