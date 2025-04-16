Situated Near Oregon's Only National Park Is A Cozy Gateway Town With A Historic Inn And Outdoor Wonders

Situated about 20 miles from Crater Lake National Park, Prospect is perfectly positioned for a day trip to one of Oregon's most sparkling outdoor gems. Formed by an ancient volcanic eruption that created a hollow hole in the Earth, the park's dazzling centerpiece is the vividly blue Crater Lake, the deepest lake in the U.S. Revered as one of the Seven Wonders of Oregon, the awe-inspiring body of water is an unmissable natural attraction, especially if you're in the area.

To explore the park by car, travel along the Scenic Rim Drive, a 33-mile route wrapping around the lake, offering plenty of overlooks to pull over and take in the panoramic views. If you prefer to explore on foot, hiking opportunities are abundant throughout the park. For the best views, hike the Watchman Peak Trail, a 1.7-mile out-and-back trail with high elevation and rewarding vistas stretching as far as Mount Shasta.

If you want to go chasing waterfalls, you'll find a treasure trove of them right in town. Park at the Prospect General Store and take a half-mile hike to Pearsony Falls, a hidden gem surrounded by lush trees and mossy boulders. To see two falls in one hike, head to the Mill and Barr Creek Falls Trailhead (about a mile from the Prospect Hotel) and follow the tree-lined trail south, which will connect you to both cascading beauties. Wander in the opposite direction to check out the Avenue of the Boulders, a collection of river-bound rocks that were launched by the same volcanic eruption that formed Crater Lake over 20 miles away.