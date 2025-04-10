One Simple Tip Can Save Tourists Tons Of Money In The Long Run On New Jersey Train Rides
Sure, New York hogs all the attention — but plenty of travelers know there's more to discover just across the Hudson. New Jersey might not have Broadway or Central Park, but it's brimming with underrated gems. Think artsy neighborhoods pulsing with creative energy or quaint little towns sprinkled with a bit of "magic." And while many spots, like Jersey City, are perfectly walkable, if you really want to crisscross the Garden State without wasting hours in traffic, the train is your best friend. The good news? NJ Transit isn't nearly as chaotic (or grimy) as New York's subway. Even better, you can actually save money if you play it smart with their pass options.
What most tourists don't realize is that NJ Transit is a beast. It's the third-largest public transit provider in the entire country, moving nearly 270 million passengers a year and connecting major points across New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia. Once upon a time, it offered a discounted Flexpass of 20 rides — but that's ancient history (sadly, it was discontinued in July 2024). These days, though, if you're sticking around long enough, the weekly, 10-trip, or monthly passes can seriously cut costs. To illustrate, a one-way adult ticket from Hoboken Terminal to Zone 14 (covering places like Lyons, Morristown, and Mountain Lakes) costs $12.65. A round-trip? $25.30. But a weekly pass is $93, a 10-trip ticket clocks in at $104.50, and a monthly pass is $300. When you do the math, the savings add up fast — especially when you realize those passes also cover buses and light rail.
In short, if you're planning to bounce around Jersey, there's no need to pay full price like an amateur. Plus, there are even deals that pop up from time to time.
You can also check for off-peak tickets and be on the lookout for deals
Not sticking around Jersey long enough to justify a weekly, 10-trip, or monthly pass? No worries — you can still shave a few dollars off your fares if you know where to look. For starters, there's the off-peak ticket, which knocks about 15% off the regular price. The catch? It's only valid on select MTA branches that NJ Transit covers, so don't expect off-peak deals everywhere you go. And, of course, you'll need to avoid traveling during the morning (6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.) and evening (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.) rush hours, when everyone's fighting for a seat.
Beyond that, NJ Transit rolls out a few discounts that most casual travelers tend to overlook. Seniors ages 62 and up, people with disabilities, and military personnel (plus their dependents) all get reduced fares. Families can cash in on savings too — kids ages 5 to 11 get 50% off, while up to three children ages 4 and under ride free with any paying adult. And if you're traveling over a weekend or holiday, there's the Family SuperSaver deal, which lets two kids ages 5 to 11 tag along for free. Plus, if you happen to have a whole entourage in tow (as in a group of eight or more) you can apply for the group trip discount — up to 25% off on rail fares and 13% off light rail tickets. It's not exactly pocket change if you're moving around as a crew.
Oh, and one last pro tip: NJ Transit occasionally offers surprise deals. Sometimes, they'll throw in discounts for passengers affected by service disruptions — or waive fares altogether. It pays to check their app or website before you hop on board.