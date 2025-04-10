One Simple Tip Can Save Tourists Tons Of Money In The Long Run On New Jersey Train Rides

Sure, New York hogs all the attention — but plenty of travelers know there's more to discover just across the Hudson. New Jersey might not have Broadway or Central Park, but it's brimming with underrated gems. Think artsy neighborhoods pulsing with creative energy or quaint little towns sprinkled with a bit of "magic." And while many spots, like Jersey City, are perfectly walkable, if you really want to crisscross the Garden State without wasting hours in traffic, the train is your best friend. The good news? NJ Transit isn't nearly as chaotic (or grimy) as New York's subway. Even better, you can actually save money if you play it smart with their pass options.

What most tourists don't realize is that NJ Transit is a beast. It's the third-largest public transit provider in the entire country, moving nearly 270 million passengers a year and connecting major points across New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia. Once upon a time, it offered a discounted Flexpass of 20 rides — but that's ancient history (sadly, it was discontinued in July 2024). These days, though, if you're sticking around long enough, the weekly, 10-trip, or monthly passes can seriously cut costs. To illustrate, a one-way adult ticket from Hoboken Terminal to Zone 14 (covering places like Lyons, Morristown, and Mountain Lakes) costs $12.65. A round-trip? $25.30. But a weekly pass is $93, a 10-trip ticket clocks in at $104.50, and a monthly pass is $300. When you do the math, the savings add up fast — especially when you realize those passes also cover buses and light rail.

In short, if you're planning to bounce around Jersey, there's no need to pay full price like an amateur. Plus, there are even deals that pop up from time to time.