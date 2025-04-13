Colorado's Once-Thriving Old West Hotel Near Denver Is An Abandoned Gem In A Recreational Hotspot

The South Platte Hotel was initially built in 1887 by Charles and Millie Walbrecht, then rebuilt in 1913 after a devastating fire (caused by a gunfight). According to the story, in 1912, a disgruntled patron, sure that the Walbrechts had convinced his wife to leave him, opened fire in the lobby of the hotel, injuring the coupe and a nearby woman. The hotel then caught fire and burned to the ground. The gunman, injured by the local sheriff, committed suicide several days later in a nearby field.

Recovering from their injuries, the Walbrechts rebuilt in 1912 closer to the river. Operating at a stop on the railroad, the hotel attracted stagecoaches, railroad tourists, and visitors from nearby Denver drawn to the mountainous escape (and the excellent trout fishing). In its heyday, a newspaper ad described the South Platte as a "cozy, homelike hotel in the heart of the Rockies." Eventually operating as a store and a post office, the building shuttered its doors in 1969 and has been abandoned ever since.

Journey through scenic ranchlands and historic towns on your way to Conifer, the closest town to the South Platte Hotel. From Conifer, it's easy to reach the hotel in about twenty minutes by car. The hotel is also a one-minute walk from the North Fork Trail Parking Lot, connecting to the Colorado Trail, which takes you to some of Colorado's most stunning vistas. Hikers and backpackers frequent the area, as well as river runners (kayakers and boaters), fishermen, hunters, and snowmobilers. It truly is a microcosm of Colorado's epic Old West history, surrounded by Colorado's current treasure: its wilderness.