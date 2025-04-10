The European Restaurant Widely Considered The World's Oldest Serves Upscale Food In A Cozy Setting
A unique restaurant where history meets some of Europe's most delicious dishes can be found in Salzburg, Austria. Known to exist since around the year 803 A.D., St. Peter Stiftskeller — also known as St. Peter Stiftskulinarium — is considered to be the world's oldest inn and restaurant. Its menu is filled with traditional and artistically crafted Austrian dishes like Salzburg beef and veal along with a vast selection of fine wines, cocktails, and sweet desserts. That, alongside a heated and cozy candlelit outdoor lounge and ancient courtyard where historical figures like Christopher Columbus, Johann Georg Faust, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart are said to have dined, makes the Stiftskulinarium an essential dining destination when visiting Austria.
The Stiftskulinarium can be found within the walls of Salzburg's ancient St. Peter Abbey. Throughout history, this place has been used as a wine cellar, tavern, and even hotel until eventually becoming a high-end restaurant favored by nobility and common folks alike. The Stiftskulinarium served food and drink since 803 A.D., including wine made by the monks of the abbey, and as of 1803 it was allowed to brew and serve beer. The restaurant was updated and renovated several times throughout the years, but it's still the same stone walls as Faust and Mozart saw over 1,200 years ago.
This hidden European gem surely adds to the many reasons as to why Austria is one of the happiest countries in the world, as St. Peter Stiftskeller continues to be a favorite place among those seeking an escape from Salzburg's hustle and bustle. And it provides customers with a quaint yet legendary nook for enjoying a glass of wine, a good talk among friends, and, of course, its modern yet artisanal cuisine.
How to reach the Stiftskulinarium and what to expect when dining here
If you're wondering where to find St. Peter Stiftskeller, you first need to arrive in Salzburg. This city is a worthwhile day trip from Vienna, just under three hours away by train. However, if you're flying into Salzburg, the closest airport to the city is Salzburg's W.A. Mozart Airport, which is 2.5 miles from the city center. The restaurant can be found in Salzburg's center, also known as Old Town or Altstadt. It's surrounded by many hotels like the Altstadthotel Kasererbraeu or the Hotel Stadtkrug, making it a convenient location for a cozy dinner. Another distinctive landmark right next to the restaurant is the St. Peter Monastery Church.
Once you arrive at the Stiftskulinarium you can expect a traditional blend of Austrian and Mediterranean dishes. Costs per meal vary depending on what you order, but expect to pay between $20 and $50 per person. The Stiftskulinarium also offers luxurious dining experiences with several courses to enjoy, though you'll pay more for this — expect a meal on the multicourse menu to range from $60 to $150 per person.
As for the overall menu, the restaurant offers steak and venison dishes, pasta, seafood, and some traditional Austrian meals like fried breaded veal cutlets served with potatoes known as wiener schnitzel. Lastly, another upside to dining at the Stiftskulinarium is its Baroque Hall. Here you'll be able to enjoy a candlelight dinner while listening to classical music, adding to the overall cozy atmosphere this restaurant is so well known for and reminding you of the giants of music who once visited its halls.
Diving a little deeper into St. Peter Stiftskeller history and nearby places to visit
St. Peter Stiftskeller history dates back to the days of Emperor Charlemagne. Back then, the St. Peter Abbey used to serve food and provide shelter to travelers and pilgrims in exchange for helping out with the chores. For many years the abbey functioned as an inn where prominent figures — like Christopher Columbus — enjoyed a meal once in a while. In the 1800s when the Napoleonic Wars began, St. Peter Stiftskeller quartered French soldiers.
In 2003 the restaurant celebrated its 1,200th anniversary. With so many years of providing excellent service, it should come as no surprise that the Stiftskulinarium has won many awards for providing patrons not only with wonderful food, a concert hall, and quaint surroundings, but for its marvelous and ancient history that will hopefully continue to go on for many more years to come.
The Stiftskulinarium opens everyday from 12:30 to 11 p.m. And due to its convenient location, it's the perfect base for exploring more of Salzburg's Old Town after a meal. Some good places to consider include the Hohensalzburg Fortress, the Salzburg Cathedral where Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was baptised, and the Mirabell Palace and Garden with its stunning baroque architecture, fragrant flower beds, and beautiful fountains. You can also travel all the way towards southern Salzburg and experience a very unusual and soaking-wet tourist attraction at Hellbrunn Palace if you're feeling rather adventurous.