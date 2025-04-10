The European Restaurant Widely Considered The World's Oldest Serves Upscale Food In A Cozy Setting

A unique restaurant where history meets some of Europe's most delicious dishes can be found in Salzburg, Austria. Known to exist since around the year 803 A.D., St. Peter Stiftskeller — also known as St. Peter Stiftskulinarium — is considered to be the world's oldest inn and restaurant. Its menu is filled with traditional and artistically crafted Austrian dishes like Salzburg beef and veal along with a vast selection of fine wines, cocktails, and sweet desserts. That, alongside a heated and cozy candlelit outdoor lounge and ancient courtyard where historical figures like Christopher Columbus, Johann Georg Faust, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart are said to have dined, makes the Stiftskulinarium an essential dining destination when visiting Austria.

The Stiftskulinarium can be found within the walls of Salzburg's ancient St. Peter Abbey. Throughout history, this place has been used as a wine cellar, tavern, and even hotel until eventually becoming a high-end restaurant favored by nobility and common folks alike. The Stiftskulinarium served food and drink since 803 A.D., including wine made by the monks of the abbey, and as of 1803 it was allowed to brew and serve beer. The restaurant was updated and renovated several times throughout the years, but it's still the same stone walls as Faust and Mozart saw over 1,200 years ago.

This hidden European gem surely adds to the many reasons as to why Austria is one of the happiest countries in the world, as St. Peter Stiftskeller continues to be a favorite place among those seeking an escape from Salzburg's hustle and bustle. And it provides customers with a quaint yet legendary nook for enjoying a glass of wine, a good talk among friends, and, of course, its modern yet artisanal cuisine.