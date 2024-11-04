The Happiest Country In The World Is In Europe (And It's Not Sweden Or Switzerland)
The happiest country in the world is a lofty title and one that is difficult to qualify. However, calculating the rankings has become increasingly nuanced and is undertaken by several agencies, taking into account income, unemployment, safety, leisure, and even sunshine hours that a country's citizens get on average. A report by Casino.com has found Austria to rank the highest on the happiness scale, with Switzerland, often considered one of the best countries to call home, trailing behind in third (Slovenia is second). It's surprises like these that make world happiness rankings fun to consider.
Another reason to peruse these rankings is that they're a good indicator of countries that are great tourist destinations. A high quality of life and happy locals make great hosts, and this is why you should be looking at Austria. The landlocked central European country is one of the continent's richer nation in terms of finances, but also when it comes to history and culture, with monoliths like Freud and Mozart hailing from there. It is a treasure trove of ornate architecture, holds some of the world's most valuable art, and still doesn't skimp on natural beauty and picturesque views. In short, this happy country should be on your travel list, especially if you've already explored the top European countries for travelers.
Austria's happiness ranking is well-deserved
While several factors contribute to Austria's top spot for literally being people's happy place, the report points out its retirement age (62.5) as being a significant contributor. Another study of rankings, published by the European data collection agency Eurostat (via DW) looks at slightly different parameters. Based on the responses by locals on matters such as income, housing, relationships, and leisure, the study draws a relatively holistic picture of the quality of life of a country's citizens. Here, too, the people of Austria were ranked as the happiest and most satisfied with their quality of life within the European Union. However, Switzerland, which is not in the European Union, took the top spot.
Unlike Switzerland, which has some overrated travel destinations, Austria isn't as inundated with visitors and is thus easier on the pocket and rich in authentic experiences. Its capital, Vienna, blends a sort of Mediterranean laid-back charm with opulent Western European art and culture. As far as happiness rankings go, a study by The Institute for Quality of Life ranked the capital city in the topmost category in the Happy City Index. The picturesque Austrian city of Innsbruck, which is situated in the Alps and is a hub for adventure sports fans, was also in the top "Gold" category in the index.
A trip to Austria will leave you pretty happy too
Considering Austria shares its borders with over half a dozen countries, including tourist hotspots like Italy, Germany, and Switzerland, you're very likely to be in its vicinity when you visit Europe. The pace of travel, like the country's content populace, is more relaxed, and the best place to dip into it is at a local cafe in Vienna. Viennese cafe culture is legendary, and the buzzing environment is a great place to recharge for solo travelers who may be feeling lonely.
Amidst multiple dark roast coffees and hearty Wiener schnitzels, you can drop into Cafe Landtmann, which used to be Sigmund Freud's favorite. The caffeine will also prepare you to tour Hofburg, one of the biggest palace complexes in the world, which is located in the heart of Vienna. The jaw-droppingly opulent remnants of Austria's imperial past belonged to the powerful Habsburg empire and are now home to museums and event spaces. To get a taste of the finer things, visit the world-famous Vienna State Opera, which has an ever-changing roster of performances.
Another essential Austrian destination is the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Salzburg. Set on the river Salzach, the city is most famous for being the birthplace and home of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. You can visit his home, which is now a museum, for fascinating details on the musical maestro's early life. Cinema buffs will probably know that Salzburg is where "The Sound of Music" was largely filmed and the family who inspired it also lived in the city. While the list of Austrian attractions goes on, even a visit to these essential sights will leave you refreshed and beaming with happiness.