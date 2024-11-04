The Happiest Country In The World Is In Europe (And It's Not Sweden Or Switzerland)

The happiest country in the world is a lofty title and one that is difficult to qualify. However, calculating the rankings has become increasingly nuanced and is undertaken by several agencies, taking into account income, unemployment, safety, leisure, and even sunshine hours that a country's citizens get on average. A report by Casino.com has found Austria to rank the highest on the happiness scale, with Switzerland, often considered one of the best countries to call home, trailing behind in third (Slovenia is second). It's surprises like these that make world happiness rankings fun to consider.

Another reason to peruse these rankings is that they're a good indicator of countries that are great tourist destinations. A high quality of life and happy locals make great hosts, and this is why you should be looking at Austria. The landlocked central European country is one of the continent's richer nation in terms of finances, but also when it comes to history and culture, with monoliths like Freud and Mozart hailing from there. It is a treasure trove of ornate architecture, holds some of the world's most valuable art, and still doesn't skimp on natural beauty and picturesque views. In short, this happy country should be on your travel list, especially if you've already explored the top European countries for travelers.

