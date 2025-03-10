The Easiest And Most Worthwhile Day Trips From Vienna
Vienna is one of those cities you have to see at least once. Between the jaw-dropping Belvedere Palace, sipping coffee at the legendary Café Central, and soaking in all the culture at the Albertina, there's no shortage of amazing things to do. However, a lot of people plan a week-long trip to Vienna and realize that by day four, they've seen it all — now what? Here's the fun part: Vienna happens to be the prime launchpad for seeing more of Austria and its neighboring countries. Thanks to its geographic location smack in the middle of Europe, it's just that easy to hop on a train or bus and be somewhere amazing in no time.
Vienna's train stations — like the main one, Wien Hauptbahnhof — connect you to all essential highlights, whether it's a quaint Austrian town or another country altogether. And with FlixBus running routes that are cheap and convenient, day-tripping from Vienna is a no-brainer. Think of this city as your base for an epic Eurotrip — kind of like how Rome is for Italy, with plenty of trains running to destinations like Tivoli, Naples, Viterbo, and more.
So, if you've ticked off all the Vienna must-dos, don't sit around. Open the map, pick a new city, purchase a train or bus ticket, and turn your vacation into something unforgettable. Just don't bother packing shorts on your way to Vienna to blend in with the locals — unless it gets very, very hot.
Bratislava, Slovakia
Bratislava is no secret when it comes to quick day trips from Vienna. In one hour, you can hop on a bus from the Vienna Central Station or even Vienna International Airport and be in Slovakia's capital. Plan it right, and roundtrip tickets can cost as little as €12 (around $13), making it one of the most budget-friendly excursions. The bus can drop you right back at the airport, too — it's doable even on a layover. Another transport option is a scenic cruise down the Danube. The Twin City Liner ferry takes you from Vienna to Bratislava in just 75 minutes.
Once you're there, it's amazing how much you can fit into one day. The city is super walkable, so be prepared to increase your daily step count. Check out Bratislava Castle, with its Gothic-Renaissance-Baroque architecture and killer views of the city and river. Try spotting the UFO Observation Deck on top of the Nový Most bridge — it literally looks like a flying saucer, and yes, you can go up there.
While strolling through the old town, keep an eye out for quirky landmarks such as the Blue Church, which looks like something out of a candy dream, and the iconic Čumil, the "Man at Work" bronze statue peeking out of a manhole. If you're visiting in the fall, make sure to have a glass of burčiak, a seasonal fizzy fermented grape cider that's absolutely delicious. Bratislava might not have always been on travelers' radars, but even Rick Steves came around and changed his mind about this less touristy city.
Brno, Czechia
Is Czechia's legendary beer scene on your bucket list (the one that even Rick Steves swears by)? Then Brno should be your next stop. As the country's second-largest city, Brno is an underrated gem with youthful energy and historic charm. Getting there by bus from Vienna takes anywhere from an hour and a half to two and a half hours, with roundtrip tickets starting as low as €20 (almost $22). If you prefer trains, the ride takes an hour and a half and can be just as inexpensive.
Brno is totally walkable, so forget about renting a car or stressing over transportation. Every excursion here starts at Špilberk Castle for magnificent views and a captivating past. Then, make a stop at the striking Cathedral of St. Peter and Paul. The Old Town Hall and Freedom Square — or as locals call it, Náměstí Svobody — should also be on your list. Those who love stargazing will enjoy spending time at the Brno Observatory and Planetarium. But for something truly unique, make your way to the Labyrinth Under the Vegetable Market, a medieval network of tunnels and rooms with relics like an original pillory — definitely something you won't find every day.
When you're ready to unwind, Brno's wine bars are top-tier. People rave about Klára Bára Wine Café for its cozy vibes, and Kaple brings a punk edge to the scene. And, of course, since the Czech Republic is all about beer, you must try the local brews. Malt Worm, Hladinka a Šnyt, and Lokál U Caipla are all fantastic spots to grab a pint (or three).
Salzburg, Austria
The hills are very much alive with the sound of music in none other than Salzburg. Who wouldn't want to channel their inner Julie Andrews in this dreamy Austrian city? Trains from Vienna take anywhere from two and a half to three hours, depending on your route, while buses are a solid two and a half hours. Tickets aren't the cheapest, though — one-way fares start at around €30 (approximately $33) and only climb from there. Either way, Salzburg's beauty is worth the splurge.
Salzburg gave the world Mozart, so naturally, you've got to visit Getreidegasse and his birthplace and snap a photo with his statue in Mozartplatz Square. The Salzburg Cathedral is also a showstopper — its baroque architecture, detailed stucco, and stunning paintings make it impossible to miss. For something more playful, head to one of Europe's most offbeat attractions, Hellbrunn Palace. This Austrian castle brings a legacy of over 400 years with a splash. Its trick fountains are famous for surprising guests, and to top it off, you'll find the iconic gazebo from "The Sound of Music."
You have to eat at some point, right? You can't leave without a taste of Salzburg's bosna — a spicy, flavor-packed snack with two sausages in one bun, topped with a bunch of spices that leave you craving for more. Bierfleisch is a heartier meal you have to try that also originates from the region. This satisfying beef stew is made using beer, with every bite warming your stomach and soul.
Budapest, Hungary
Samantha Brown herself says Budapest is the ultimate affordable winter getaway, and Vienna makes it even easier to get there. If you're taking the bus, prepare for a three-hour ride, which is pretty manageable. Those taking the train are looking at two and a half to three hours of downtime, meaning you may have to wake up a little early to make it work. Once you reach Hungary's capital, everyone will tell you the same thing: Grab a coffee at the New York Café. This is one of the most famous cafes in the world and an architectural wonder of Budapest — the intricate brass statues and breathtaking design are a feast for the senses. One issue, though: The queue might be a little too long, and time is of the essence. But don't worry, there's so much more to do here.
The Széchenyi Baths, one of Europe's largest complexes, are the best place to recharge. Featuring indoor and outdoor pools flowing with natural hot spring waters, saunas, steam rooms, and even a rooftop spa, it has plenty to keep you busy for hours. Those who wish to explore more can swing by Fisherman's Bastion, where you'll find some of the most spectacular vistas of Budapest. Another remarkable architectural site you need to see is St. Stephen's Basilica, a masterpiece that's as astounding inside as it is outside. Before you head back to Vienna, cap it off by gliding along the Danube at night. Seeing the Hungarian Parliament lit up in the evening is magical and will leave you in awe.
Maria Enzersdorf, Austria
There's one true hidden gem that's the perfect escape from the crowds, especially for history buffs. Maria Enzersdorf, 30 minutes by train or 45 minutes by bus from Vienna, is a small Austrian town full of surprises. The Liechtenstein Castle, constructed in the 12th century, is the only one of its kind in Austria that has been passed down through a ruling family. Boasting Romanesque and Historicism architectural styles, it is a fascinating place to tour. Another interesting spot is the ruins of Rauchkogel, built in the 1820s by Prince Johann I of Liechtenstein. Meanwhile, in the pine forest of Kalenderberg, you'll find the Amphitheater ruins. Although artificially made, these are still intriguing and a good spot to snap some photos.
While you're in this region, make time to drive five minutes west to Hinterbrühl to discover Seegrotte, an enigmatic cave system located under a former gypsum mine. People claim that Seegrotte is home to Europe's largest underground lake — which is why you need to go on a boat trip across it to round out your visit.
There are plenty of other places you can journey to from Vienna, but eventually, your time in Austria will come to an end. So, for your next European adventure, consider the Netherlands, or to be more specific, Amsterdam. The "Venice of the North" offers an array of incredible day trips, with Rick Steves recommending the absolute best ones for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.