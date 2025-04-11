America's 'Hummingbird Capital' Is A Secret Arizona Canyon Brimming With Southwestern Beauty
Southern Arizona is a land of many terrains — towering saguaros in the Sonoran Desert, the lush Madera Canyon, an escape from Tucson with exceptional trails, or the cooler, Western artsy beauty of Oracle's biosphere. These dramatically different ecosystems create a paradise for wildlife, from desert-dwelling coyotes to mountain-roaming black bears. But one canyon has made a name for itself as a sanctuary for one particularly mesmerizing creature: the hummingbird.
On the outskirts of Sierra Vista, Ramsey Canyon Preserve is often called America's "hummingbird capital." This 380-acre preserve, managed by The Nature Conservancy, is a bird-watcher's dream, especially during spring migration and late summer, when up to 15 species of hummingbirds have been seen zipping through the air. But while these tiny, iridescent fliers steal the show, the preserve itself is equally breathtaking. Towering Huachuca Mountain peaks rise from the desert floor, known as "sky islands," creating a verdant, almost tropical landscape teeming with rare wildlife and miles of hiking trails that showcase the beauty of Arizona's diverse terrain.
Ramsey Canyon Preserve is a desert oasis for hummingbirds and rare wildlife
Ramsey Canyon Preserve sits within the Upper San Pedro River Basin, where the meeting of desert and forest creates one of Arizona's most ecologically rich environments. Its "sky island" mountains allow cool, moisture-rich habitats to thrive high above the surrounding arid land, where wildlife abounds. Ramsey Creek winds through the preserve, nourishing sycamores and oaks. The preserve encompasses the Ramsey Canyon itself, a gorge cut through by the creek and rich in Mexican flora that's designated a National Natural Landmark.
For bird enthusiasts, there's no better place to be between April and September — especially during two peak migration periods: mid-April to May and mid-July to August. Ramsey Canyon serves as a seasonal stopover for hummingbirds heading to and from Mexico, making it one of the best spots in the U.S. to see rare species like the Berylline hummingbird and the Violet-crowned hummingbird, which shimmer in dazzling shades of emerald and purple. More common visitors include Anna's hummingbird, Black-chinned hummingbird, and the Magnificent hummingbird.
But the hummingbirds aren't the only winged wonders here. Lucky birdwatchers might spot the elegant trogon or flame-colored tanager, two strikingly colorful birds rarely seen in the U.S. The preserve is also home to white-tailed deer, coatis, and even the occasional mountain lion. With around 400 plant species growing in the canyon, from vibrant columbines to towering sycamores, Ramsey Canyon is a true ecological treasure trove.
Take a scenic hike through Ramsey Canyon Preserve
For the best chance to experience the canyon's incredible wildlife, take the Hamburg Trail, commonly known as the Ramsey Canyon Trail. This 2.5-mile hike starts at the visitor center, where hikers must pay a small entrance fee and obtain a permit. The first mile meanders through the preserve before gradually climbing into the Miller Peak Wilderness, where the panoramic views over Ramsey Canyon are nothing short of stunning. As the trail winds back down, hikers will pass cascading waterfalls, a trickling stream lush with plant life, and two historic cabins dating back to the early 1900s — a reminder of the region's past as a mining area.
To reach Ramsey Canyon Preserve, fly into Tucson International Airport, the nearest major airport, then take an 80-mile drive southeast to the preserve's entrance in Sierra Vista. Parking is limited, with only 27 spots available, so arriving early — especially during peak birdwatching seasons — is highly recommended. After soaking in the canyon's wildlife and scenery, you're within driving distance of some of Arizona's most underrated state parks, like Catalina State Park, located just north of Tucson.