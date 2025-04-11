America's 'Hummingbird Capital' Is A Secret Arizona Canyon Brimming With Southwestern Beauty

Ramsey Canyon Preserve sits within the Upper San Pedro River Basin, where the meeting of desert and forest creates one of Arizona's most ecologically rich environments. Its "sky island" mountains allow cool, moisture-rich habitats to thrive high above the surrounding arid land, where wildlife abounds. Ramsey Creek winds through the preserve, nourishing sycamores and oaks. The preserve encompasses the Ramsey Canyon itself, a gorge cut through by the creek and rich in Mexican flora that's designated a National Natural Landmark.

For bird enthusiasts, there's no better place to be between April and September — especially during two peak migration periods: mid-April to May and mid-July to August. Ramsey Canyon serves as a seasonal stopover for hummingbirds heading to and from Mexico, making it one of the best spots in the U.S. to see rare species like the Berylline hummingbird and the Violet-crowned hummingbird, which shimmer in dazzling shades of emerald and purple. More common visitors include Anna's hummingbird, Black-chinned hummingbird, and the Magnificent hummingbird.

But the hummingbirds aren't the only winged wonders here. Lucky birdwatchers might spot the elegant trogon or flame-colored tanager, two strikingly colorful birds rarely seen in the U.S. The preserve is also home to white-tailed deer, coatis, and even the occasional mountain lion. With around 400 plant species growing in the canyon, from vibrant columbines to towering sycamores, Ramsey Canyon is a true ecological treasure trove.