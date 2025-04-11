A Hike Or Helicopter Is Required To View British Columbia's Most Breathtaking Mountain Vista
Canada's national parks are some of the country's greatest treasures. From the majestic blue waters of Banff National Park to the vibrant beauty of Jasper National Park, these are some of the busiest nature destinations, and in the high season, trails are overrun with tourists all aiming to take the same photograph. If that's not your scene, Canada has plenty of uncrowded wilderness where just the challenge of getting there is enough to keep all but the most intrepid travelers at bay. In fact, there is one park so remote and difficult to access that it's not even possible to drive there, despite being only 16 miles away from Banff Sunshine Village and Ski Resort!
Located right on the border of British Columbia and Alberta, Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park is a 12,000-acre natural wonderland and home to the 11,939-foot tall Mount Assiniboine, which has been nicknamed the "Matterhorn of the Canadian Rockies" because of its pyramid shape. There are no roads going through, into, or even up to the park, which means the only way you can get in is by walking or flying. The most iconic viewpoint of the mountain can be found on "The Nublet," which both hikers and helicopter passengers can find their way to after a 4-mile hike from the park's main refuge and the oldest backcountry ski lodge in North America, the Assiniboine Lodge.
Getting there the easy way and the hard way
You will save yourself a lot of time getting into the park by booking a seat on a helicopter. Flights are organized by the Assiniboine Lodge and can be booked directly through their website for $265 per person each way. If you'll already be in Banff exploring popular canyon hikes, you can also book a sightseeing helicopter tour with Alpine Helicopter. The 35-minute tour will provide fantastic aerial views of the iconic Mt. Assiniboine Peak for $430 per person, but you won't land in the park. The lodge runs its flights from two heliports in Canmore or Mount Shark, but flights only run in the spring and summer seasons on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, or Monday instead of Sunday if it's a long weekend.
It's a 17-mile hike from the Mount Shark trailhead to Mt. Assiniboine Lodge, or close to 19 miles if you start from the Sunshine Interpretive Center. Going one way, you should expect to hike between seven and 10 hours, which means you will probably have to spend at least one night at the park. Some people opt to fly in and hike out, but you can also book a room or cabin at the lodge, a bunk in one of the huts, or a space at one of three campgrounds or 75 backcountry campsites.
Travel tips for hiking Mount Assiniboine
Whether you choose to go by helicopter, hike in, or a mix of both, you will still need to spend a good amount of time on the trails to get to the epic Nublet viewpoint and enjoy the beauty of the park. The best time to visit Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park for a hiking trip is between April and July. The weather will be the most accommodating then, and in August and September, some trails will be closed due to the increased bear activity at this time of year. The official guidance from the Assiniboine Lodge is that visitors should leave early, hike with a partner, and carry bear spray.
Ideally, you would have one or two nights to enjoy hiking in the park. However, with more time, you can explore different trails that wind around the lakes, from the huge and central Lake Magog and the gorgeous and photo-ready Sunburst and Cerulean Lakes. Wonder Pass is also a popular route for a different angle of the mountains and the gorgeous yellow larch trees. Before you run away with a mega-long itinerary, don't forget about the fact that you will have to hike with all the food, water, and supplies you'll need for the trip. If that seems like too much stuff to carry in, you also have the option to fly your gear in on the helicopter (at $5 per pound up to 40 pounds), while you enjoy a lighter load on the low road.