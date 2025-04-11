A Hike Or Helicopter Is Required To View British Columbia's Most Breathtaking Mountain Vista

Canada's national parks are some of the country's greatest treasures. From the majestic blue waters of Banff National Park to the vibrant beauty of Jasper National Park, these are some of the busiest nature destinations, and in the high season, trails are overrun with tourists all aiming to take the same photograph. If that's not your scene, Canada has plenty of uncrowded wilderness where just the challenge of getting there is enough to keep all but the most intrepid travelers at bay. In fact, there is one park so remote and difficult to access that it's not even possible to drive there, despite being only 16 miles away from Banff Sunshine Village and Ski Resort!

Located right on the border of British Columbia and Alberta, Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park is a 12,000-acre natural wonderland and home to the 11,939-foot tall Mount Assiniboine, which has been nicknamed the "Matterhorn of the Canadian Rockies" because of its pyramid shape. There are no roads going through, into, or even up to the park, which means the only way you can get in is by walking or flying. The most iconic viewpoint of the mountain can be found on "The Nublet," which both hikers and helicopter passengers can find their way to after a 4-mile hike from the park's main refuge and the oldest backcountry ski lodge in North America, the Assiniboine Lodge.