Rick Steves Shares His Secret To Souvenir Shopping Without The Extra Baggage

One of the joys of visiting another country is shopping for souvenirs and gifts for friends and family back home. Of course, seeing famous monuments, museums, and landscapes is why you go, but with big box stores and giant shopping centers in America giving us the same goods no matter where we look, it can be exciting to see what shops have on offer overseas. However, it can be really easy to get lost in the world of retail when you're looking for items to take home. Travel pro Rick Steves has some great ideas about how to make sure you don't have to purchase more luggage at the airport store to get what you bought back home. One of his best tips to be a good traveler is to focus less on things, and more on the connections you make with other people, but that doesn't mean he doesn't shop. On his website, we learned that Steves, too, has succumbed to the temptation to overshop, but says we should instead, " Focus on local experiences, and don't let your trip become a glorified shopping spree."

One idea he has is to look at the smaller and lighter items that a place is famous for: for instance, Christmas ornaments in Germany. Steves mentions Rothenburg specifically, which is famous for them. In fact, many European cities and towns have Christmas markets during the holidays where you can find lots of small, handmade items.