Rick Steves Shares His Secret To Souvenir Shopping Without The Extra Baggage
One of the joys of visiting another country is shopping for souvenirs and gifts for friends and family back home. Of course, seeing famous monuments, museums, and landscapes is why you go, but with big box stores and giant shopping centers in America giving us the same goods no matter where we look, it can be exciting to see what shops have on offer overseas. However, it can be really easy to get lost in the world of retail when you're looking for items to take home. Travel pro Rick Steves has some great ideas about how to make sure you don't have to purchase more luggage at the airport store to get what you bought back home. One of his best tips to be a good traveler is to focus less on things, and more on the connections you make with other people, but that doesn't mean he doesn't shop. On his website, we learned that Steves, too, has succumbed to the temptation to overshop, but says we should instead, " Focus on local experiences, and don't let your trip become a glorified shopping spree."
One idea he has is to look at the smaller and lighter items that a place is famous for: for instance, Christmas ornaments in Germany. Steves mentions Rothenburg specifically, which is famous for them. In fact, many European cities and towns have Christmas markets during the holidays where you can find lots of small, handmade items.
Rick Steves' tips for smart souvenir shopping
Though Steves says the memories we make are more important than souvenirs, his experience has given us some wonderful ideas as to where to look. One spot he often recommends is museum shops. This is going to save you a step, as you're likely going to visit the museums anyway. Here you'll find smaller items like postcards, jewelry, tiny knick-knacks for your desk, and even refrigerator magnets. (He also mentions books that you may not find anywhere else, but don't overdo those as they can be heavy.) One particular museum shop Steves mentions for this is the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Another idea he has is to look for handmade paper in Sweden, though you can find some lovely paper in Florence as well. Then there is lace, which Belgium is famous for, though you can spot some pretty lace on Tenerife, one of Spain's Canary Islands.
Steves advises us to skip the souvenir carts outside of monuments that are just waiting for tourists. Instead, look at local artisans to find something small and unique, like handmade bowls or tea cups. If you plan on shopping for that, it's worth lining your suitcase with some bubble wrap when you pack. It weighs nothing but can save you from a broken souvenir later. Another thing local artisans are great for is consumable items, like local honey, handmade soap, or a small bottle of liquor made with local herbs or fruits. Remember that you are the one on vacation and not the person you're buying for. A dust-collecting tchotchke won't spark the same memories in them, but local food or beauty products are something that can be experienced rather than simply looked at.