One Of Napa's Most Favored Experiences Is This Renowned Culinary School's Stadium-Style Cooking Classes
Napa is best known for its Mediterranean-like climate that helps hundreds of acres of vineyards flourish across the valley, producing some of the best wine in the country. Like taking a trip to Tuscany without going farther than California, Napa is not only an epicenter for wine-loving visitors aiming to pack in as many tastings as possible, but it also is a powerhouse in the gastronomy scene. Yountville, the Napa Valley's culinary heart, is home to one of the most recognized restaurants in fine dining, Thomas Keller's three-Michelin-star bistro The French Laundry. It is only about 20 minutes away from the Culinary Institute of America's (CIA) Copia Campus. This might seem like fun trivia, but it's actually great news for budding home chefs who can participate in one of the school's multi-day boot camp programs.
These not-for-credit classes are aimed at enthusiastic foodies, from total beginners to experienced home cooks who want to take an educational vacation to improve their kitchen skills. Boot camps are also offered on CIA campuses in Hyde Park, New York, St. Helena, California and San Antonio, Texas. Here's everything you need to know if you're thinking about using your Napa Valley vacation to level up your next dinner party.
The CIA Boot Camp experience
You may not be doing it for credit, but boot camps are educational experiences, so you can expect lectures, demos, and reviews from your instructors. Plus, you get to eat what you cook for lunch! Or, if you're focusing on baking or pastries, an alternative lunch will be provided. All students will enjoy one day where they join students from other classes to dine in the on-campus restaurant while full-time students practice their curriculum. The CIA's Napa boot camps are held at CIA Copia, but there is another campus in St. Helena (CIA Greystone), which is home to the Gatehouse Restaurant, the capstone experience for CIA graduates.
CIA will provide the chef jackets and aprons, but you'll need to wear the appropriate clothing and anti-slip footwear for the classes. On a typical day of the boot camp, you'll start with a lecture on the topic before taking a break and moving into the hands-on cooking demonstration, where you'll get to practice your new skills and plate your food for the instructors to review. What you'll be working on exactly depends on the topic and length of the boot camp, but every day will be an intensive experience that will expose you to new flavors and teach you new skills. If you want to keep with the wine theme — this is Napa, after all — check out the three-day Wine Country Cuisine Boot Camp, which is all about learning how to pair wine and food.
Booking your boot camp and what people are saying
Boot camps are scheduled multiple times per month and can be focused on basic culinary skills, or you can specialize in different themes like grilling, pastry, and cuisines from Mexican to Italian. To find a camp that fits best with your schedule and interests, check the official CIA calendar. Courses last between two and five days and can cost anywhere between $1,100 to $2,455 at the time of this writing, not including optional tool kit fees. If you don't have time for a multi-day boot camp, the CIA also offers one-day classes. These focus on specific topics like making fresh pasta, street food, or plant-based Asian cuisine, and cost between $175 to $250 for a five-hour session.
Yelp reviewers report great experiences at the Copia campus, with participants like Allen C., who wrote, "Beautiful campus, museum, test/teaching kitchen, and grounds for the CIA to host here in Napa. Came here for an educational course, and the staff and facilities were absolutely amazing." Of course, there are plenty of things to do besides drinking in Napa, but if you do want to pick up some drink-pairing knowledge, keep an eye out for wine and cocktail classes from CIA's sommeliers, which were rated by one TripAdvisor reviewer as "incredibly knowledgeable and friendly." The reviewer added, "I was so excited about everything I had learned in this class that I bought a bartender set when I got home."